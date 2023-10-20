Submit Release
CLEARWATER SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES THEIR ANNUAL CUSTOMER APPRECIATION EVENT IN SEDONA AND PRESCOTT VALLEY

'Splash', the water drop, is the official mascot of Clearwater Systems

Clearwater Systems is an Authorized Independent Kinetico® Dealer

Appreciating customers with amazing discounts, giveaways, tasty treats, and prizes!

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Clearwater Systems, a leading distributor of water treatment systems and the Kinetico product line, is excited to announce their annual Customer Appreciation Event for three full days at their Arizona locations in Sedona and Prescott Valley. These appreciation events are a time to give back, recognize customers, and create a better sense of community.

“We are honored to celebrate our amazing customers and say thank you for being part of the Clearwater family.” said President and Owner, Jerome Kovach. “Customer satisfaction is of the utmost importance, and we pride ourselves in our Blue Carpet Experience by offering quality products, helpful staff, and knowledgeable technicians. Our certified water specialists will take the time to educate you about the water in your home and offer the best water treatment solutions so that you can have the absolute best water in your home.”

This year’s customer appreciation event will take place on Wednesday, November 1st, Thursday, November 2nd, and Friday, November 3rd from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the following locations:
• 2697 W Hwy 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336
• 7485 E First Street, Ste F, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Evette Pitman
Clearwater Systems
+1 888-928-3710
CLEARWATER SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES THEIR ANNUAL CUSTOMER APPRECIATION EVENT IN SEDONA AND PRESCOTT VALLEY

