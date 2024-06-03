Attorney General Hilgers Leads Comment Opposing New Biden Administration Rule Increasing Costs of Stoves and Ovens

LINCOLN—Attorney General Mike Hilgers led a 23-state coalition in opposing the Biden Administration’s strict new energy-efficiency standards for stoves and ovens. The rule will increase the costs of kitchen appliances nationwide.

“The Biden Administration continues its assault on household appliances—first refrigerators and freezers, and now stoves and ovens. Raising the cost of kitchen appliances in favor of an extreme climate agenda punishes hardworking Nebraskans already doing their best to make ends meet in this high-cost economy. It is as out of touch as it is legally dubious,” said Attorney General Hilgers.

The new energy-efficiency standards for stoves and ovens follow similarly strict new regulations on household refrigerators and freezers, which Attorney General Hilgers also opposed . Like those regulations, the new rule targeting stoves and ovens was proposed through a little-used procedure known as a “direct final rule,” whereby a federal agency skips the normal process of allowing interested parties to submit comments before finalizing a rule. The comment letter calls on the Department of Energy to give the States and consumers an opportunity to critique the rule before it takes effect.

“The Department of Energy should follow the normal procedures and allow consumers to voice their concerns before imposing its stringent new rules on stoves and ovens,” stated Attorney General Hilgers.

Joining Attorney General Hilgers in signing the comment letter were the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.