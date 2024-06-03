Press Releases

Governor Lamont and Connecticut Emergency Management Officials Remind Residents To Be Prepared as Hurricane Season Approaches

Atlantic Hurricane Season is June 1 to November 30 With Peak Period Between Mid-August and Mid-October

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut emergency management officials are reminding Connecticut residents that with the height of hurricane season just around the corner, they should take the steps necessary to prepare for any type of severe weather that may impact the state.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs each year from June 1 to November 30, with the principal threat period for Connecticut occurring between mid-August and mid-October.

Two highly regarded forecasts are predicting that 2024 could be one of the most dangerous hurricane seasons in memory for Connecticut and the eastern seaboard. This year could bring as many as 25 named storms, according to predictions recently released from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University.

NOAA National Weather Service forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center predict above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin this year, forecasting a range of 17 to 25 total named storms (winds of 39 miles per hour or higher). Of those, eight to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mile per hour or higher), including four to seven major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 miles per hour or higher). Forecasters have a 70% confidence in these ranges.

The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is working with municipal, state, tribal, federal, and private sector partners to prepare for a hurricane season that may be very active. The division’s Hurricane Awareness Hub provides valuable information for Connecticut residents regarding hurricanes, including hurricane evacuation zones, types of hurricanes, and preparedness and response checklists. The hub can be found online by visiting the division’s website at portal.ct.gov/demhs.

“It’s never too early to make sure you and your family are prepared for natural disasters, especially hurricanes,” Governor Lamont said. “Hurricane season is part of our reality in Connecticut, and we’re doing everything we can to make preparations and ensure our residents stay safe, including reminding everyone about the steps they can take to protect themselves such as making an emergency plan and pulling together emergency kits. A few small steps like these can go a long way and save you time in the event that you need to act quickly.”

“Emergency management is constantly evolving as we train, exercise, and prepare for the next storm,” Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Ronnell A. Higgins said. “Now is the time for residents and business owners to prepare for severe weather, including tropical storms and hurricanes. Staying informed by listening to trusted news and weather sources, knowing where your local shelters are, and knowing your evacuation zone will help you make important decisions to keep you and your family safe should a storm impact the state.”

Part of preparing for hurricane season includes ensuring that properties are adequately insured.

“As hurricane season begins, we should be doing all that we can to protect our property and loved ones,” Connecticut Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais said. “Taking precautions and adequately preparing before catastrophe strikes is essential.”

Commissioner Mais says policyholders should discuss with their agent, broker, or insurance company if their current insurance coverage is still appropriate and adequate. In addition, consumers should take this time to make sure they fully understand their policy’s deductibles, including hurricane deductibles or voluntary wind deductibles.

Commissioner Mais is also reminding residents that damage from flooding is excluded from homeowners, condo, and renters’ insurance, but separate policies can be purchased from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer with a standard 30-day waiting period. The Connecticut Insurance Department recommends consumers work with their insurance agent to compare quotes from both the NFIP and from privately owned insurance companies to make financially-sound choices on how to better manage their flood risk.

The following lists include some hurricane preparedness tips for residents:

Recommended items to include in a basic emergency supply kit

One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA weather radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

A whistle to signal for help

Garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

A manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

Medicine or any special need items, including diapers for infants

Food and litter requirements for any pets

Create a family emergency plan

Be sure you and family members are aware of local shelter locations and your evacuation zone, especially if you live along the shoreline.

Identify an out-of-town contact. It may be easier to make a long-distance phone call than to call across town, so an out-of-town contact may be in a better position to communicate among separated family members.

Be sure every member of your family knows the phone number and has a cell phone, coins, or a prepaid phone card to call the emergency contact.

Plan ahead and pre-set a family group text conversation in your phones. Text messages can often get around network disruptions when a phone call might not be able to get through, and it uses less battery life.

Insuring your property