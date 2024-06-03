Pride Month: Understanding the Foundation and Core Values of the LGBTQ+ Community
Seva Global Helps Businesses Increase Employee Engagement, Enhance Customer Experiences & Drive Revenue: Five Strategies To Foster Cultural Competency
Building lasting relationships with LGBTQ+ associates begins with fostering an environment that supports diversity, inclusion and equality.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June celebrates Pride Month and Seva Global (www.seva-global.com) , a company specializing in custom trainings to help businesses foster cultural competency, offers five simple and effective strategies to better connect with the LGBTQ+ community.
— Seema Jain, Founder, Seva Global
Building lasting relationships with LGBTQ+ associates begins with fostering an environment that supports diversity, inclusion and equality. Embracing cultural competency ultimately helps businesses increase employee engagement, enhance the customer experience and drive the bottom line.
Below, the Seva Global team offers five simple and effective strategies to help businesses authentically connect with their LGBTQ+ associates.
1. Increase your LGBTQ+ Literacy: LGBTQ+ movies, books and television shows are great resources to learn more about the culture. Also be curious and available to learn. Ask questions in a genuine and respectful way. People enjoy talking about themselves and it’s a natural way to connect and build relationships.
2. Create a Culture that Celebrates Differences: If your business doesn’t already do so, work with associates to introduce Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and/or Associate-Led Groups (ARGs) to meet on a regular basis with the aim of supporting common identities, interests and cultural backgrounds, and to help establish DEI initiatives. Also, use pronouns as a tool to be more inclusive. Pronouns signify the willingness of an organization to let each person be who they are. If a person is not comfortable sharing their pronouns, simply apologize and move on. If they are, it’s a create way to connect and open the door for more dialogue.
3. Grow Loyalty: Don’t just “check the box” in June with Pride Month; be genuine and consistent in your messaging and what you do. For instance, look at your company’s website and other marketing materials and be certain they are reflective and inclusive of multiple cultures. Display a Pride flag year-round at your business to be visible in your support, and host inclusive team and customer events and campaigns to demonstrate solidarity and a sense of belonging.
4. Align with your Allies: Recognize associates that support the LGBTQ+ community. Allies help create a culture of acceptance and are credible cheerleaders for the community.
5. Develop Processes to Capture Feedback: Utilize surveys, focus groups and other outreach programs to gather important insights from the LGTBQ+ community on how your brand is perceived. This feedback can lead to more meaningful products and services that elevate loyalty and experiences among the LGBTQ+ customer and employee communities.
Seva Global specializes in custom cultural trainings for the hospitality, healthcare, technology, childcare and education industries, with a focus on Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, Jewish Culture, LGBTQ+, Mexico South Korea, United Arab Emirates, and the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the company was founded in 2020 by former Marriott International executive, Seema Jain, who spearheaded the global brand’s multicultural affairs. To learn more and to schedule a workshop, visit www.seva-global.com or call 847-877-9682.
Denise OHandley
wkpr Chicago
+1 847-648-2644
email us here