ESCAPE Homes Newest Tiny Home is a Big Deal

The new Classic King XL stretches five feet longer than the original model and boasts even more glass and bolder design elements. In the living area and bedroom, massive walls of windows provide panoramic views.

The new Classic King XL mobile tiny house offers expanded living space, dramatic connection to the outdoors and eco-conscious design

Our new Classic King XL provides an affordable and comfortable, move-in ready home designed for minimalist lifestyles and is also ideal for an income-producing accessory dwelling or vacation home.” — Dan Dobrowolski, CEO, ESCAPE Homes

RICE LAKE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten years ago, ESCAPE Homes captured worldwide attention with the launch of its Escape Classic, an innovative, affordable tiny home on wheels boasting Prairie-style architectural flair and eco-conscious construction. Since then, ESCAPE Homes has released 13 unique models to meet evolving needs of minimalist, mobile lifestyles and today CEO Dan Dobrowolski introduces the ESCAPE Homes Classic King XL with expanded living space, dramatic connection to the outdoors and eco-conscious design.A recent trend report predicts the tiny home market will grow by $3.7 billion dollars over the next five years, driven by affordability and growing trend towards customization, supporting Dobrowolski’s continual evolution of his ESCAPE Homes tiny home brand.“As housing costs continue to skyrocket, elevated mortgage rates continue and new home inventory remains low, tiny homes such as our new Classic King XL offer solutions. This model provides an affordable and comfortable, move-in ready home designed for minimalist lifestyles,” says Dan Dobrowolski, CEO. “The Classic King XL is also ideal for an income-producing accessory dwelling or vacation home.”ESCAPE Classic XLThe Classic King XL stretches five feet longer than the original and boasts even more glass and bolder design elements. In the living area and bedroom, massive walls of windows provide panoramic views. Like the Classic King, the XL features an all-electric design, plus a kitchen with maple cabinetry and modern features, a spacious bathroom with ample storage, and a luxurious king-sized bedroom and expanded storage.The light, airy interior features multiple, opening windows and elegant glass French doors which lead to a large screened porch. With the French doors open, the combined living and porch area stretches an impressive 27 feet, making for an extraordinary indoor-outdoor living experience. Optional upgrades include an electric fireplace, built-in Smart TVs, furnishings including a versatile dining/work table with USB power, a custom walk-in tile shower, washer/dryer and more.Introductory pricing for the Classic King XL starts at $138,600. Buyers can customize homes which are normally built within 60 to 130 days, depending on the model and options selected. For more information, visit ESCAPE.ABOUT ESCAPE HomesESCAPE Homes is acclaimed, both nationally and internationally, for the design of innovative portable tiny homes that blend the best characteristics of a tiny home and RV and are inspired by the Prairie-style resort cottages at Canoe Bay in northwest Wisconsin. Canoe Bay owner, Dan Dobrowolski enlisted the expertise of Frank Lloyd Wright protege, John Rattenbury, and Kelly Davis (AIA) award winning architect emeritus from SALA Architects in Minneapolis, to design some of the resort cottages. ESCAPE Homes is his realization to bring these architectural gems to the public in a smaller, portable way. Visit www.escapetraveler.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.