Cary Orthopaedics to Host Ribbon Cutting on June 20 for New Holly Springs Clinic
We look forward to continuing the tradition of providing excellence in orthopaedic care across western Wake County and beyond.”HOLLY SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNC Cary Orthopaedics will host a ribbon cutting on June 20, 2024, in celebration of the grand opening of its new orthopaedic and physical therapy clinic located at 851 S. Main Street, Holly Springs, NC 27540.
“We are very excited to showcase our new medical facility to the public,” said John Pearce, UNC Cary Orthopaedics’ chief operating officer. “Our practice has expanded over four decades to serve patients as the region has grown. We look forward to continuing the tradition of providing excellence in orthopaedic care across western Wake County and beyond.”
Physicians and staff from Cary Orthopaedics will be present at the ribbon cutting, along with dignitaries from the Town of Holly Springs, UNC Health and members of the media.
The new facility will replace the practice’s current Holly Springs office located on Village Walk Drive. Providers will see patients at the old location through June 20. The new location on South Main Street will begin seeing patients on June 25.
About Cary Orthopaedics
Serving patients in Cary, Holly Springs, Morrisville and the surrounding area since 1982, Cary Orthopaedics offers comprehensive orthopaedic care. Its fellowship-trained, board-certified physicians treat bone and joint pain and dysfunction caused by musculoskeletal trauma, sports injuries and degenerative conditions. www.caryortho.com
