Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,635 in the last 365 days.

Cary Orthopaedics to Host Ribbon Cutting on June 20 for New Holly Springs Clinic

We look forward to continuing the tradition of providing excellence in orthopaedic care across western Wake County and beyond.”
— John Pearce
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNC Cary Orthopaedics will host a ribbon cutting on June 20, 2024, in celebration of the grand opening of its new orthopaedic and physical therapy clinic located at 851 S. Main Street, Holly Springs, NC 27540.

“We are very excited to showcase our new medical facility to the public,” said John Pearce, UNC Cary Orthopaedics’ chief operating officer. “Our practice has expanded over four decades to serve patients as the region has grown. We look forward to continuing the tradition of providing excellence in orthopaedic care across western Wake County and beyond.”

Physicians and staff from Cary Orthopaedics will be present at the ribbon cutting, along with dignitaries from the Town of Holly Springs, UNC Health and members of the media.

The new facility will replace the practice’s current Holly Springs office located on Village Walk Drive. Providers will see patients at the old location through June 20. The new location on South Main Street will begin seeing patients on June 25.

About Cary Orthopaedics
Serving patients in Cary, Holly Springs, Morrisville and the surrounding area since 1982, Cary Orthopaedics offers comprehensive orthopaedic care. Its fellowship-trained, board-certified physicians treat bone and joint pain and dysfunction caused by musculoskeletal trauma, sports injuries and degenerative conditions. www.caryortho.com

Molly Twiss
Cary Orthopaedics
Molly.Twiss@unchealth.unc.edu

You just read:

Cary Orthopaedics to Host Ribbon Cutting on June 20 for New Holly Springs Clinic

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more