Longleaf Law Partners’ Penn Clarke Honored With 40 Under 40 Leadership Award
RALEIGH, NC, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L. Penn Clarke, a partner at Longleaf Law Partners, has been named to the Triangle Business Journal’s 2024 roster of 40 Under 40 Leadership Award honorees.
According to the Triangle Business Journal, the 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards “honors 40 rising stars in the local business world who have distinguished themselves in their companies, their communities and their industries — all before their 40th birthday. These young professionals are executives, innovators and entrepreneurs who represent our region’s next generation of business leaders.”
A partner in Longleaf’s real estate practice, Clarke advises clients on all aspects of complex real estate transactions. With a particular focus on multi-family (both traditional and student housing) transactions, he has successfully represented clients in the development, purchase and sale of dozens of multi-family properties totaling more than $3 billion in value.
Clarke also has substantial experience advising build-to-rent (BTR) and single-family-rental (SFR) housing sponsors and investors in the acquisition and development of residential subdivisions. He routinely assists clients in the acquisition, financing, development and sale of mixed-use, industrial, retail and office projects.
Clarke’s current community leadership includes serving on the boards of the Aldert Root Elementary Educational Foundation, Camp Sea Gull and Camp Seafarer, and the Washington & Lee University School of Law.
The 2024 40 Under 40 Leadership Award honorees will be recognized during an awards ceremony on June 12 at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater in Raleigh.
