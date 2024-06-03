Library Automation Leader Biblionix Offers Security & Privacy to Subscribing Libraries

The leading provider of cloud-based library management systems ensures the highest standards of security and privacy for subscribing libraries across the US.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biblionix, a trailblazer in library automation systems, is proud to announce its steadfast commitment to providing unmatched security and privacy features to its subscribing libraries throughout the United States. With a focus on serving libraries exclusively, Biblionix ensures that their needs remain the sole focus of the company's efforts.

In today's digital age, libraries are entrusted with a wealth of sensitive data, including patron records, borrowing history, and even personally identifiable information. Recognizing the importance of protecting this data, Biblionix prioritizes security throughout its entire library automation system.

“We set a high bar for data security and privacy,” states Mr. Dick Moeller, Spokesperson for Biblionix. “Our patron data is private, and we do nothing with it but save it for our clients. There's no harvesting, no marketing – just complete data protection.”

Biblionix achieves this comprehensive security through a multi-layered approach:

• Encryption: All Biblionix systems, including Apollo and Artemis pages (both public and staff interfaces), SIP2 connections, databases, and backup servers, are encrypted using HTTPS. This protocol ensures that data transmission travels in a secure, scrambled format, significantly reducing the risk of breaches.

• Focus on Encrypted SIP2 Connections: Biblionix emphasizes the importance of encrypted SIP2 connections for secure data exchange with third-party vendors, such as e-book services or print management software. Unencrypted connections leave patron information exposed, compromising user privacy. Biblionix actively advocates for encrypted SIP3, the next generation of the protocol, to further strengthen data security across the library ecosystem.

Biblionix empowers librarians to make informed decisions regarding data security by providing clear guidelines for evaluating vendors. The company recommends asking critical questions about encryption practices and user login protocols to ensure comprehensive data protection.

To learn more, contact Biblionix today at +1 866-800-5625 or visit the company website at https://www.biblionix.com/ to schedule a free demo.

About Biblionix:

Biblionix is a customer-focused company dedicated to providing efficient and innovative library automation systems. We are committed to empowering libraries of all sizes to achieve their goals and deliver exceptional service to their communities.

Note to Editors:

• Biblionix offers a free self-guided demo to explore the features and benefits of their library automation system: https://www.biblionix.com/selfguideddemo/

• The company has won several awards for its products and services, including recognition for customer satisfaction. More information on these awards can be found here: https://www.biblionix.com/category/awards/

