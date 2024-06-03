Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Forecast 2034: FDA Approvals, Epidemiology, Therapies, Companies by DelveInsight

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market

Oncolytic Viruses companies are Targovax, Replimune, Candel Therapeutics, DNAtrix, SillaJen, Treovir, Istari Oncology, CG Oncology, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, more

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Albany, USA) DelveInsight's Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Oncolytic Virus Therapies emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].

Some facts of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies market report are:

• In 2021, the total Oncolytic Virus Therapies market size was approximately USD 122 million which is expected to rise during the study period (2020–2034).

• In 2021, the total Oncolytic Virus Therapies target patient pool cases across 7MM were about 632 K which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2020–2034.

• Currently, only two oncolytic virus therapies are approved, namely, IMLYGIC (Talimogene laherparepvec/T-VEC; Amgen) approved in the US and Europe in 2015, and DELYTACT (teserpaturev/G47D; Daiichi Sankyo) approved in Japan in 2021.

• Some of the companies working in the Oncolytic Virus Therapies market are Targovax, Replimune, Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, DNAtrix, SillaJen, Treovir, Lokon Pharma AB, Istari Oncology, CG Oncology, Amgen, Daiichio Sankyo and others.

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Overview

Oncolytic viruses (OVs), considered an effective anticancer strategy in recent years, are a special type of virus that are naturally or genetically engineered and can replicate preferentially in tumor cells and inhibit tumor growth. Oncolytic Virus Therapies is a treatment using a virus that can replicate itself to kill cancer cells. Many species of viruses exist, but not all can be designed to be oncolytic viruses (OV). The typical features of these OVs must include being non-pathogenic, the ability to target and kill the cancer cells, and the capacity to be transformed to express tumor-killing factors through genetic engineering methods.

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation

According to DelveInsight estimates, there were approximately 632K Oncolytic Virus Therapies targeted patient pool in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the 7MM countries, the US had the highest incidence of Oncolytic Virus Therapies in 2021.

The Oncolytic Virus Therapies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Incident cases of selected cancer types

• Target Patient Pool of Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy by Cancer Types

• Total Treated cases by the line of therapies

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

• ONCOS-102: Targovax

• RP1 (Vusolimogene Oderparepvec): Replimune

• GL-ONC1: Genelux Corporation

• CAN-2409: Candel Therapeutics

• DNX-2401 (Tasadenoturev): DNAtrix

• PEXA-VEC (Pexastimogene Devacirepvec; JX-594): SillaJen

• G207: Treovir

• LOAd703: Lokon Pharma AB

• Lerapolturev (Formerly Known as PVSRIPO): Istari Oncology

• CG0070: CG Oncology

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Dynamics

Oncolytic viruses have many advantages over other tumor immunotherapies, including high killing efficiency, precise targeting, fewer side effects or drug resistance, and low cost, fueling the oncolytic virus therapies market growth. Furthermore, as certain oncolytic viruses, such as Adeno oncolytic viruses, have demonstrated antitumor memory, they could be used as a cancer vaccine.

Scope of the Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Companies: Targovax, Replimune, Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, DNAtrix, SillaJen, Treovir, Lokon Pharma AB, Istari Oncology, CG Oncology, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, and others

• Key Oncolytic Cancer Therapies in Pipeline: ONCOS-102, RP1 (Vusolimogene Oderparepvec), GL-ONC1, CAN-2409, DNX-2401 (Tasadenoturev), PEXA-VEC (Pexastimogene Devacirepvec; JX-594), G207, LOAd703, Lerapolturev (Formerly Known as PVSRIPO), CG0070, and others

• Therapeutic Assessment: Oncolytic Cancer Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies

• Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

