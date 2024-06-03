New Waters Recovery: Comprehensive Psychological Testing and Continuing Care in Raleigh, NC

New Waters Recovery & Detox North Carolina New Waters Entrance New Waters Recovery Building

RALEIGH, NC, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Waters Psychological Testing Raleigh North Carolina is proud to announce the expansion of our comprehensive services designed to support individuals in their journey to recovery from substance use and mental health disorders. Our holistic approach ensures that clients receive the necessary care, support, and resources to achieve lasting recovery and improved quality of life.

Continuing Care: Building a Foundation for Long-Term Recovery

Detox and assessment are merely the first steps in the recovery process. Once an individual is sober and medically stable, it is crucial that they continue to receive ongoing mental health services, community support, and accountability. At New Waters Recovery, we provide a continuum of care that includes both inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment options. Our goal extends beyond helping clients refrain from substance use; we aim to equip them with the skills needed to make positive life changes and enhance their overall well-being.

Family Engagement: A Key Component of Recovery

We recognize the vital role that family and loved ones play in the recovery process. New Waters Recovery actively engages family members and loved ones in both treatment and ongoing planning. Our programs offer family support during detox and clinical assessments and provide family meetings both online and in person. Family education and healing are integral parts of our approach, fostering a healthy, engaged support system that significantly increases the likelihood of successful recovery.

Aftercare Planning: Ensuring a Smooth Transition to the Next Level of Care

At New Waters Recovery, aftercare planning begins during treatment. We collaborate closely with clients and their families to identify unique needs and facilitate a seamless transition to the appropriate next level of care. Our extensive continuing care program considers each client's entire history and current needs, coordinating the next steps, whether it involves an inpatient treatment program, outpatient treatment program, partial hospitalization program, sober living environment, or a mental health treatment facility.

About New Waters Psychological Testing Raleigh North Carolina

Established in September 2022, New Waters Psychological Testing Raleigh North Carolina offers a range of services, including psychological testing, evaluations, and assessments. As a premier mental health clinic, we provide psychiatric and psychotherapeutic services to support individuals struggling with mental health disorders. Our team is dedicated to delivering patient-centered care, utilizing evidence-based practices to foster holistic healing and recovery.

