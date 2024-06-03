Tom Beckwith Appointed to the Idaho Economic Advisory CouncilMay21

MEDIA ALERT

BOISE, Idaho (May 21, 2024) — Governor Brad Little has appointed Tom Beckwith to the Idaho Economic Advisory Council (EAC). Beckwith will serve as the Region 7 Council Representative.

“Our Idaho Commerce team is excited to welcome Tom Beckwith to the Idaho Economic Advisory Council,” Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “Beckwith’s impressive background and range of business and economic experience makes him an excellent addition to the council. We look forward to all he will accomplish for Idaho communities and businesses.”

Beckwith has spent his career working for leading technology companies. His executive roles include Worldwide Vice President at Amazon.com and Senior Vice President at Sabey Data Centers. He is familiar with technology company requirements and needs as they grow from early stages to multi-billion-dollar enterprises. Beckwith currently serves on the board of the Frank Church Institute. He brings these experiences and more with him to EAC.

Beckwith is an Idaho native and a graduate of the University of Idaho with a degree in Political Science. He and his wife Jody live in Ketchum and enjoy all the outdoor activities the Wood River Valley has to offer.

“I’m energized to be appointed to EAC by the Governor,” Beckwith said. “Nearly 90% of the state falls under the rural classification and Region 7 includes many strong communities that face small-town challenges and successes every day. I look forward to working with the Idaho Department of Commerce and community leaders to meet their goals.”

The Idaho Economic Advisory Council advises the Governor and Idaho Commerce on goals and objectives to further economic development in the state. The council makes recommendations on applications for the Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI), the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) funding. They advise their regions on economic development opportunities and represent their region’s interests to state government.

The council consists of eight members, appointed by the Governor, with one member appointed from each of the state’s seven economic development regions and one member appointed at-large. Members serve three-year terms and can be reappointed.

Learn more about the Idaho Economic Advisory Council here.

