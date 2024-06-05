Prositions, Inc. Offers a Complimentary Webinar on NanoLearning
Prositions announced a new webinar about the latest tools and techniques for creating and implementing NanoLearning into any talent development initiative.DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, June 12th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CDT, the leading learning content and performance support library provider Prositions, Inc. is offering a complimentary webinar titled “NanoLearning... Why Less is More Today!” with Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, a serial entrepreneur and award-winning talent development pioneer. In the webinar, Frank will share his insights, wisdom, tips, and techniques about the exciting new world of NanoLearning, backed by his extensive experience and success in the field.
“In today's fast-paced world, the need for effective learning and training methods has never been more critical,” said Frank Russell, “NanoLearning has emerged as a transformative approach to learning that integrates seamlessly into the busiest of schedules, providing impactful education in bite-sized formats. At Prositions, we’ve found that embracing this modern learning approach can significantly improve training effectiveness and organizational performance.”
In this webinar, participants will explore:
• What is NanoLearning and how does it differ from other types of traditional eLearning and microlearning?
• Why is NanoLearning becoming so popular, and what does the latest research tell us about this trend?
• What are the best applications or use cases for NanoLearning and why?
• What types of tools can be used to create NanoLearning content including the latest advances in AI?
• What are the best practices for integrating NanoLearning into an existing talent development initiative?
Participants will also be provided with white papers, support materials, infographics, and related web links.
“Organizations are constantly seeking innovative ways for their teams to enhance skill acquisition without sacrificing extensive time or quality results,” said Jill Dillenburg, SVP of Sales and Marketing. “NanoLearning provides an opportunity to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of learning and talent development, and this webinar is designed to help anyone uncover the potential of NanoLearning, including HR professionals, training and development managers, organizational leaders, and educational technologists.”
For more information and to register for this webinar, visit: https://www.prositions.com/nanolearning-why-less-is-more-today
About Frank Russell:
Frank has over 35 years of experience as a speaker, trainer, and talent development professional. He is also a serial entrepreneur, having founded four successful HR technology and training content companies. Frank's companies have won numerous awards, including ranking on the prestigious Inc. 500/5000 lists of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for seven consecutive years, six years on the Software 500 list, and 14 Stevie Awards for business innovation and excellence. His peers voted Frank to the Training Industry's list of the Most Influential Training Professionals, and eLearning Magazine awarded him the prestigious Learning Champion Award for his lifetime of contributions to the learning industry.
About Prositions:
Prositions, Inc. is a leading learning content and performance support library provider, offering a wide range of consulting, software, performance coaching, and training delivery solutions. Their award-winning learning platform, DashTrain, contains over 7,000 microlearning and nanolearning modules, giving users instant access to top business libraries and best-selling authors anywhere and anytime. For information, visit: https://www.prositions.com/
