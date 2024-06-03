Defence Force saddened by death of SADC Member

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is sad to announce the death of one member of SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC) on Thursday, 30 May 2024 at Sake following the encounter with M23 rebels in the Eastern Democratic of the Congo (DRC).

The name of the deceased will be mentioned once the family members have been informed. The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Thabang Makwetla, the Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede, the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya express their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues for this unfortunate passing.

Enquiries:

Mr Siphiwe Dlamini

(Head of Communication)

Cell: 083 410 1257

