Glider Pilot Rescued after Crash

CONTACT:

Sgt. Heidi Murphy

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

June 3, 2024

Benton, NH – On Sunday, June 2, 2024 at approximately 4:50 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a glider crash that occurred in the White Mountain National Forest in Benton. The pilot was uninjured but was inside the cockpit hanging from a tree approximately 20 feet off the ground. Luckily he had cell service and was able to text 911 to request assistance.

Conservation Officers, US Forest Service Law Enforcement, and rescue personnel from Haverhill Fire, Hanover Fire, and Lebanon Fire Departments responded to Long Pond Road to assist in the extraction. The pilot was identified as Henry Swayze, 84, of Tunbridge, Vermont. Swayze had taken off from Post Mills, VT, around 2:00 p.m. and made it to Canon Mountain in Franconia before trying to return to Post Mills. On his return trip, Swayze had trouble getting lift and tried to circle the ridge near the Hogsback. During his last attempt at getting lift he hit a downdraft and crashed near the saddle of the Hogsback around 4:20 p.m.

Rescuers were able to access the US Forest Service road to within ½ mile of Swayze. The first rescuers reached him at approximately 6:55 p.m. and began to plan his extraction. Fire department personnel set up a pulley-and-harness system to lower Swayze from the tree. Swayze and the rescue personnel were back at the road by 9:50 p.m. The FAA was given Swayze’s information and location for further investigation.