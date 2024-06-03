Exclusive Interview with Douglas Emhoff Featured in Los Angeles Lawyer Magazine

Douglas Emhoff, the first Second Gentleman of the United States, photographed by Austin Morgan

Los Angeles Lawyer magazine's latest issue features an exclusive interview with Douglas Emhoff, the first Second Gentleman of the United States.

The biggest asset has been being an entertainment lawyer in Hollywood. I had no idea how much that prepared me for this role.” — Douglas Emhoff, the first Second Gentleman of the United States

Los Angeles Lawyer magazine is proud to announce the release of its latest issue, featuring an exclusive interview with Douglas Emhoff, the first Second Gentleman of the United States.

In the cover interview, Emhoff discusses his career as an entertainment attorney in Los Angeles, his transition to the role of Second Gentleman, and the causes and challenges he has taken on in his new position. Emhoff reflects on his nearly 30 years of legal practice, his passion for media and entertainment, and how he adapted to changes in technology and the business. He also shares his thoughts on the transition from being a successful lawyer to being the first Second Gentleman in history.

The interview provides a unique insight into the life and career of Douglas Emhoff and is a must-read for anyone interested in the intersection of law, entertainment, and politics. The online issue of Los Angeles Lawyer magazine is available now.

About Los Angeles Lawyer Magazine

Los Angeles Lawyer magazine is the official publication of the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the premier source for comprehensive legal news and information in Southern California. Monthly issues feature substantive legal analyses, interviews, and other articles on a wide variety of topics of interest to the legal community. For more information, visit the Los Angeles Lawyer website.

About the Los Angeles County Bar Association

LACBA was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities. Each year, LACBA members provide millions in pro bono services for community members in need. For more information on LACBA, visit lacba.org.