Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dacogen, decitabine, Date of authorisation: 20/09/2012, Revision: 17, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Dacogen (seen in more than 35% of patients) are fever, anaemia (low red blood cell count) and thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet count). The most common serious side effects (seen in more than 20% of patients) include pneumonia (lung infection), thrombocytopenia, neutropenia (low blood count of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell), febrile neutropenia (low white blood cell count with fever) and anaemia.

Dacogen must not be used in people who are breastfeeding. As it is not known whether the active substance is excreted in breast milk, in the event that a patient is breastfeeding, they must discontinue breastfeeding if they require treatment with Dacogen.

