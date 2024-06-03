Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,314 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dacogen, decitabine, Date of authorisation: 20/09/2012, Revision: 17, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Dacogen (seen in more than 35% of patients) are fever, anaemia (low red blood cell count) and thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet count). The most common serious side effects (seen in more than 20% of patients) include pneumonia (lung infection), thrombocytopenia, neutropenia (low blood count of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell), febrile neutropenia (low white blood cell count with fever) and anaemia.

Dacogen must not be used in people who are breastfeeding. As it is not known whether the active substance is excreted in breast milk, in the event that a patient is breastfeeding, they must discontinue breastfeeding if they require treatment with Dacogen.

For the full list of all restrictions and side effects reported with Dacogen, see the package leaflet.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dacogen, decitabine, Date of authorisation: 20/09/2012, Revision: 17, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more