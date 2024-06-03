Paediatric medicines: applications and procedures

As of 4 June 2024, applicants should use the IRIS platform for the following types of procedure:

Initial paediatric investigation plan (PIP)

Modification of an agreed PIP

Product-specific waiver

Compliance check

Annual report on paediatric deferred measures

Confirmation of applicability of a class waiver, or inclusion of an indication within a condition

Discontinuation of paediatric development.

Applicants should register for IRIS and obtain a research product identifier(RPI) well in advance of their intended submission date.

An RPI is mandatory for PIP applications:

IRIS guide to registration and RPIs Reference Number: Version 2.15 Summary: Preliminary requirements for all IRIS submissions, including substance and Research Product Identifier registration. English (EN) (1.32 MB - PDF) First published: 19/06/2018 Last updated: 11/01/2024 View

Further guidance on the use of the IRIS platform and how to prepare submissions is available on the dedicated IRIS website:

For ongoing applications submitted before 4 June 2024, the previous process will apply (eSubmission: Projects (europa.eu)). This includes validation issues and documents to be provided during initial assessment. PIPs in clock-stop may have a case-by-case arrangement.