Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,314 in the last 365 days.

Paediatric medicines: applications and procedures

As of 4 June 2024, applicants should use the IRIS platform for the following types of procedure:

  • Initial paediatric investigation plan (PIP)
  • Modification of an agreed PIP
  • Product-specific waiver
  • Compliance check
  • Annual report on paediatric deferred measures
  • Confirmation of applicability of a class waiver, or inclusion of an indication within a condition
  • Discontinuation of paediatric development.

Applicants should register for IRIS and obtain a research product identifier(RPI) well in advance of their intended submission date. 

An RPI is mandatory for PIP applications:

IRIS guide to registration and RPIs

Reference Number: Version 2.15Summary:

Preliminary requirements for all IRIS submissions, including substance and Research Product Identifier registration.

English (EN) (1.32 MB - PDF)

First published: Last updated:

View

Further guidance on the use of the IRIS platform and how to prepare submissions is available on the dedicated IRIS website:

For ongoing applications submitted before 4 June 2024, the previous process will apply (eSubmission: Projects (europa.eu)). This includes validation issues and documents to be provided during initial assessment. PIPs in clock-stop may have a case-by-case arrangement.

You just read:

Paediatric medicines: applications and procedures

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more