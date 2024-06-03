Class waivers

|Androgen receptor modulator, of oestrogen receptor modulator, of growth and sex hormone as well as their releasing or inhibiting factors, and of sex hormone-metabolism modulator medicinal products
|Breast malignant neoplasms, prostate malignant neoplasms and neuroendocrine malignant neoplasms
|First-generation taxoid medicinal products
|Breast malignant neoplasms, gynaecological epithelial malignant neoplasms, prostate malignant neoplasms, intestinal malignant neoplasms, pancreatic malignant neoplasms, head and neck epithelial malignant neoplasms as well as lung malignant neoplasms
|Ecteinascidin medicinal products
|Gynaecological epithelial malignant neoplasms
|Her- / epidermal growth factor-receptor antibody medicinal products
|Breast malignant neoplasms, intestinal malignant neoplasms and head and neck epithelial malignant neoplasms
|Thymidylate synthase inhibitor medicinal products
|Intestinal malignant neoplasms and lung malignant neoplasms
|Colchicum alkaloids (colchicine and its derivatives) medicinal products
|Primary gout
|Androgen antagonist medicinal products
|Benign prostatic hyperplasia
|Pyrimidine- and pyrimidine analogue-containing medicinal products
|Breast malignant neoplasms, intestinal malignant neoplasms, lung malignant neoplasms, pancreatic malignant neoplasms, head and neck epithelial malignant neoplasms, skin malignant neoplasms and actinic keratosis
|First- and second-generation platinum-containing medicinal products
|Urinary tract malignant neoplasms, head and neck epithelial malignant neoplasms and lung malignant neoplasms
|Alkylating-methylating medicinal products
|Skin malignant neoplasms
|Ribonucleotide reductase-beta-2 inhibitor medicinal products
|Myeloproliferative neoplasms
|Primarily alkylating medicinal products
|Myeloproliferative neoplasms and mature B, T and NK cell neoplasms
|Photosensitising medicinal products
|Head and neck epithelial malignant neoplasms
|Retinoic X receptor-activating medicinal products
|Mature B, T and NK cell neoplasms
|Immunomodulatory cytokine medicinal products
|Neuroendocrine malignant neoplasms, skin malignant neoplasms, myeloproliferative neoplasms and mature B, T and NK cell neoplasms
|Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR)-gamma modulators, including dual and multiple PPAR modulator (e.g., thiazolidinediones, glitazars, triple modulators) medicinal products
|Type II diabetes mellitus
|All classes of medicinal products
|Primary and secondary osteoarthrosis
|All classes of medicinal products
|Organic amnestic syndrome (excluding amnestic syndrome caused by alcohol and other psychoactive substances)
|All classes of medicinal products
|Age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular oedema
|All classes of medicinal products
|Climacteric symptoms associated with decreased oestrogen levels, as occurring at menopause
|All classes of medicinal products
|Alzheimer's disease
|All classes of medicinal products
|Erectile dysfunction
|All classes of medicinal products
|Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (excluding chronic lung diseases associated with long-term airflow limitation, such as asthma, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, primary cilia dyskinesia, obstructive lung disease related to graft-versus-host disease after [bone-marrow] transplantation)
|All classes of medicinal products
|Vulvar intraepithelial neoplasia