Class waivers

Androgen receptor modulator, of oestrogen receptor modulator, of growth and sex hormone as well as their releasing or inhibiting factors, and of sex hormone-metabolism modulator medicinal products Breast malignant neoplasms, prostate malignant neoplasms and neuroendocrine malignant neoplasms

First-generation taxoid medicinal products Breast malignant neoplasms, gynaecological epithelial malignant neoplasms, prostate malignant neoplasms, intestinal malignant neoplasms, pancreatic malignant neoplasms, head and neck epithelial malignant neoplasms as well as lung malignant neoplasms

Ecteinascidin medicinal products Gynaecological epithelial malignant neoplasms

Her- / epidermal growth factor-receptor antibody medicinal products Breast malignant neoplasms, intestinal malignant neoplasms and head and neck epithelial malignant neoplasms

Thymidylate synthase inhibitor medicinal products Intestinal malignant neoplasms and lung malignant neoplasms

Colchicum alkaloids (colchicine and its derivatives) medicinal products Primary gout

Androgen antagonist medicinal products Benign prostatic hyperplasia

Pyrimidine- and pyrimidine analogue-containing medicinal products Breast malignant neoplasms, intestinal malignant neoplasms, lung malignant neoplasms, pancreatic malignant neoplasms, head and neck epithelial malignant neoplasms, skin malignant neoplasms and actinic keratosis

First- and second-generation platinum-containing medicinal products Urinary tract malignant neoplasms, head and neck epithelial malignant neoplasms and lung malignant neoplasms

Alkylating-methylating medicinal products Skin malignant neoplasms

Ribonucleotide reductase-beta-2 inhibitor medicinal products Myeloproliferative neoplasms

Primarily alkylating medicinal products Myeloproliferative neoplasms and mature B, T and NK cell neoplasms

Photosensitising medicinal products Head and neck epithelial malignant neoplasms

Retinoic X receptor-activating medicinal products Mature B, T and NK cell neoplasms

Immunomodulatory cytokine medicinal products Neuroendocrine malignant neoplasms, skin malignant neoplasms, myeloproliferative neoplasms and mature B, T and NK cell neoplasms

Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR)-gamma modulators, including dual and multiple PPAR modulator (e.g., thiazolidinediones, glitazars, triple modulators) medicinal products Type II diabetes mellitus

All classes of medicinal products Primary and secondary osteoarthrosis

All classes of medicinal products Organic amnestic syndrome (excluding amnestic syndrome caused by alcohol and other psychoactive substances)

All classes of medicinal products Age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular oedema

All classes of medicinal products Climacteric symptoms associated with decreased oestrogen levels, as occurring at menopause

All classes of medicinal products Alzheimer's disease

All classes of medicinal products Erectile dysfunction

All classes of medicinal products Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (excluding chronic lung diseases associated with long-term airflow limitation, such as asthma, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, primary cilia dyskinesia, obstructive lung disease related to graft-versus-host disease after [bone-marrow] transplantation)