Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Sunitinib Accord, sunitinib, Date of authorisation: 11/02/2021, Revision: 2, Status: Authorised

Sunitinib Accord can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started by doctors who have experience in the use of cancer medicines.

Sunitinib Accord is available as capsules of various strengths to be taken by mouth.

For GIST and metastatic renal cell carcinoma, Sunitinib Accord is given in six-week cycles, at a dose of 50 mg once a day for four weeks, followed by a two-week ‘rest period’. The dose can be adjusted according to the patient’s response to the treatment, but should be kept within the range of 25 to 75 mg.

For pancreatic neuroendocrine tumours, Sunitinib Accord is given at a dose of 37.5 mg once a day without a rest period. This dose may also be adjusted.

For more information about using Sunitinib Accord, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.

