Paediatric medicines: Research and development

If you need to contact EMA about an ongoing paediatric procedure in IRIS, send your message as a reply to the latest email received from IRIS relating to that procedure. Please make sure not to change the subject field when replying so your message is correctly routed.

For general questions about paediatric procedures, those not related to an ongoing IRIS procedure, use the form provided on our dedicated page:

For help with technical problems such as EMA accounts, roles and affiliations, SPOR data management services and IRIS login issues or related submission issues, please check the guidance available on the IRIS website:

If you cannot find an answer to your problem, you can contact the EMA ServiceDesk.

For interaction before you submit, please see point 4 in the “Procedural advice on paediatric applications”: