Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,315 in the last 365 days.

Paediatric medicines: Research and development

If you need to contact EMA about an ongoing paediatric procedure in IRIS, send your message as a reply to the latest email received from IRIS relating to that procedure. Please make sure not to change the subject field when replying so your message is correctly routed.

For general questions about paediatric procedures, those not related to an ongoing IRIS procedure, use the form provided on our dedicated page: 

For help with technical problems such as EMA accounts, roles and affiliations, SPOR data management services and IRIS login issues or related submission issues, please check the guidance available on the IRIS website:  

If you cannot find an answer to your problem, you can contact the EMA ServiceDesk.

For interaction before you submit, please see point 4 in the “Procedural advice on paediatric applications”:

You just read:

Paediatric medicines: Research and development

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more