Leading Franchise Research Firm, Franchise Business Review, Releases 2024 Culture100 Award Winners
36,000 Franchise Owners Rate Their Franchisor for Leadership, Community, Support, and Overall Satisfaction.
A strong company culture doesn’t just happen. It has to be designed, built, and constantly maintained—starting at the top.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), an independent market research firm in the franchise sector, has announced its annual Culture100 award winners. The list recognizes 100 franchise brands that rank highest for culture, according to actual franchise owners.
— Eric Stites, CEO & Managing Director, Franchise Business Review
To identify the companies on the 2024 Culture100 list, Franchise Business Review surveyed over 36,000 franchise owners across more than 360 leading franchise brands to determine which franchises prioritize their company culture. Franchise owners were asked to rank their franchisors in 17 areas of business that influence culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community, support, and more.
“The most relevant question is, ‘Does your franchisor care about your success?’ Agreement with this single statement,” said Eric Stites, CEO and Managing Director of Franchise Business Review, “is the highest correlation to whether or not a franchisee feels satisfied in owning and operating their business and whether they would recommend their brand to others.”
The research shows that Culture100 brands outscore other companies by 20% to 50% on average. On a 100-point satisfaction scale, every franchise on this year’s Culture100 List has an FBR Culture Score of 80+. This puts the award winners in the top quartile of all franchises surveyed.
Of the award-winners in this year's list, some key findings show.
93% of franchise owners enjoy being part of their organization.
92% of franchise owners say they respect their franchisor.
9 out of 10 franchise owners would recommend their franchise to others.
“A strong company culture doesn’t just happen. It has to be designed, built, and constantly maintained—starting at the top,” said Stites. “The franchise companies that have the honor of being named to our FBR Culture100 list are clearly among the best of the best franchises in the business.”
The complete FBR Culture100 list is available at: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-franchise-culture-awards/
Research is now underway on the Top Overall Franchises for 2025 and the highest-ranking franchises in specific sectors. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,200 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about how FBR helps franchise companies at GoFBR.com. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.
