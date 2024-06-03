Concierge Auctions: Californian Mid-Century Modern, Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic ‘Fallingwater’, to Auction

Visionary mid-century expression of the built environment in nature Gated hilltop property offering panoramic views and privacy 7,000sf event venue and an opulent classic car gallery Terraced Japanese landscaping designed by Kimio Kimura Blackhawk Country Club’s exclusive Eagle Ridge

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A visionary mid-century modern home in Danville, California, designed by famed architect Doug Dahlin to harmonize with its surroundings with 360-degree views of Mt. Diablo, Blackhawk Country Club, and surrounding hillsides, is set to hit the auction block this month via Concierge Auctions. Situated in the exclusive Eagle Ridge enclave of the luxurious Blackhawk Country Club, the estate, listed at $24.998 million, will be presented in cooperation with Joujou Chawla of Compass California. Starting bids are expected between $7 million and $11 million.

The auction will open on 28 June on the Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and culminate live on 18 July at the Pendry Manhattan West as part of its ‘Summer Showcase’, a sale series of auctions showcasing some of the finest real estate offerings in the world spanning New York, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

Located at 81 Eagle Ridge Place, the custom-built privately gated estate occupies one of the largest and most coveted lots in the area. It is tucked away on a private cul-de-sac and enjoys unparalleled privacy and security with 24/7 guard services. Drawing inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic ‘Fallingwater’, the home was commissioned for Ken Behring, Blackhawk and real estate developer and former owner of the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks, and was meticulously crafted by architect Doug Dahlin, with interior design by Steven Chase, lighting design by Craig Roberts, and construction overseen by contractor Michael DeBene.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed by a grand circular drive and vehicle court adorned with a striking sculpture, offering a tantalizing glimpse of the home's impeccable design. Spanning nearly 27,000 square feet on 4.54 acres of land, the residence features seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, six half bathrooms, and two detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments.

The design seamlessly incorporates stone, wood, and glass to harmonize with the surrounding landscape. Notable features include expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that invite the outdoors in, an enchanting atrium with an indoor waterfall and lush foliage, Brazilian teak ceilings exuding warmth and sophistication, Idaho quartz floors, Utah flagstone, a majestic 360-degree fireplace serving as a focal point, and seven additional fireplaces throughout, each exuding charm and craftsmanship.

The interiors display luxury and refinement alike. Highlights include the primary suite with a sitting room and breathtaking views of Mt. Diablo, as well as a fireplace and private kitchen. The suite connects seamlessly to the primary indoor-outdoor spa bath, complete with a retractable ceiling, steam shower, sauna, and sumptuous hot tub, all complemented by yet another fireplace for added ambiance.

The chef's kitchen, a culinary haven boasting custom cabinetry, a beautifully crafted slatted wood ceiling, and an exquisite natural stone island and countertops. Entertaining is effortless with a spacious walk-around full-size bar on the main level, while two additional catering kitchens ensure seamless hosting for any occasion. The spacious dining room with its wall of built-in cabinetry, view windows, and a fireplace is designed to accommodate large gatherings and several tables. Wine enthusiasts will delight in the impressive 10,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, while entertainment options abound with a dedicated game room and media room. Adding to the home's allure are its curated collection of art and artifacts, including treasures from the Tang Dynasty and works by esteemed artists like Mary Ann Harman, Hans Peeters, Gary Slater, and Bruce Johnson.

A standout feature is the 7,000-square-foot event venue, featuring a ballroom adorned with nine crystal chandeliers, which doubles as a gallery for classic car collections. Complete with a lounge, walkaround bar, full caterer's kitchen, and two bathrooms, the venue is ideal for hosting large gatherings. For everyday convenience, the home offers a four-car garage, supplemented by a three-car carport and a golf cart garage, ensuring ample parking and storage space for vehicles.

“This home represents the combined artistic vision of a dream team of design prodigies, each lending their expertise and unique flair to create something truly unique,” said Chawla. “Walking through it, one can feel that they’re in the presence of something special—an elevated aesthetic experience few get to see up close, let alone live amidst. Moreover, it is located in arguably the best gated private golf community in the East Bay, with one of the biggest and best lots.”

The outdoor amenities and additional spaces of the home seamlessly blend luxury with functionality. Designed by Kimio Kimura, the landscaping features a stunning multi-level koi pond and waterfall, creating a serene ambiance. The swimming pool and hot tub offer ideal spots for relaxation and recreation, while the glass-topped outdoor kitchen, barbecue, and dining pavilion, enhanced by a modern neon light installation, provide perfect settings for outdoor entertaining. A tennis court is also available for sports enthusiasts.

"Every property we offer through Concierge Auctions represents luxury living, but few attain this level of design sophistication, one directly inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright," stated Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. "We’re well positioned to find a discerning buyer that will appreciate its unique pedigree and take advantage of this one-in-a-lifetime opportunity via our auction platform."

Eagle Ridge exists as an exclusive enclave of the Blackhawk Country Club in the Tri-Valley area of the Bay. Residents enjoy privileged access to a private, member-only country club boasting top-tier amenities like tennis and pickleball courts, a cutting-edge fitness center, a comprehensive sports complex, and an Olympic-size swimming pool. Golf aficionados will revel in the presence of two 18-hole, 72-par championship courses, each complemented by its own clubhouse. The home is within a close proximity to Walnut Creek, Bishop Ranch Business Park in San Ramon, and Hacienda Business Park in Pleasanton.

Adjacent to the renowned Livermore Valley wine country with over 50 wineries and tasting rooms, residents can easily indulge in local delights, while the iconic Napa and Sonoma Valleys are under two hours away, extending the possibilities for wine enthusiasts. The convenience of Eagle Ridge extends further with its proximity to downtown Danville, a vibrant hub with world-class dining, unique boutiques, and a thriving art scene. For outdoor enthusiasts, nearby Mt. Diablo State Park and Las Trampas Wilderness Park offer endless opportunities for hiking, camping, horseback riding, and picnicking amidst breathtaking scenery.

Positioned strategically, Eagle Ridge is less than an hour from San Francisco, providing easy access to the city's cultural and economic offerings, while Silicon Valley and San Jose are just an hour's drive south. With its prime location, residents effortlessly balance luxurious living with the dynamic attractions of the East Bay and beyond.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Brian Kitts / Steven Magner & David Duncan Livingston.

81 Eagle Ridge Place is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

