VADOC Honors Those Who Served for Memorial Day

Agency News June 03, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) took time this Memorial Day to honor those who paid the ultimate price serving in the United States military. Facilities across the Commonwealth held different events to honor those of its corrections team veterans who served. The events also gave facilities the opportunity to recognize inmates who served.

“I am proud of our facilities for taking the time to pay their respects and honor those who have served this country on this Memorial Day, particularly the service members who died serving our great nation,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “We thank the men and women on our corrections team and inmates who have served and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for the freedoms of the United States of America.”

Below is a breakdown of Memorial Day events at VADOC facilities in each region:

Eastern Region

Greensville Correctional Center held a ceremony acknowledging those veterans who have served.

Other participating facilities included Deerfield Correctional Center, Haynesville Correctional Center, Indian Creek Correctional Center, and St. Brides Correctional Center.

Central Region

Baskerville Correctional Center held a Memorial Day Program with guest speaker Chaplain Vera Rhyne from State Farm Correctional Center. She spoke about her service experience and the history of Memorial Day.

Coffeewood Correctional Center held its annual Veterans Memorial Day Event, organized by Coffeewood’s Veterans Support Group and Cognitive Counselors Kemper Wold and Spenser Ramsey. The event included lunch, live music, guest speakers, and a screening of the movie "Churchill" for the veteran inmates.

Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women hosted a Memorial Day Service honoring veterans. Multiple speakers spoke honoring women who have served, including a representative from the American Red Cross.

Other participating facilities included Beaumont Correctional Center, Buckingham Correctional Center, Dillwyn Correctional Center, Lunenburg Correctional Center, Nottoway Correctional Center, and State Farm Correctional Center.

Western Region