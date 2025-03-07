VADOC Releases Second Episode of “All Rise with Director Dotson”

Agency News

Agency News March 07, 2025

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections is pleased to release its second episode of “All Rise with Director Dotson,” featuring Correctional Officer Barry Blowe.

In this 30-minute conversation, VADOC Director Chad Dotson and Officer Blowe discussed his tenure in public safety, what led him to a career in corrections, what qualities an officer should possess, advice to people who want to be officers, and developing a rapport with inmates and staff. Officer Blowe also shared how what was supposed to be a three-year career turned into three decades of public service.

Officer Blowe has worked as a Corrections Officer for more than 30 years, including multiple stints with VADOC. He has worked at Greensville Correctional Center, Deerfield Correctional Center, and now Lawrenceville Correctional Center.

“Officer Blowe is a wealth of knowledge, and we are fortunate to have him at Lawrenceville Correctional Center,” said Director Dotson. “This was an eye-opening conversation about the day-to-day life of a Correctional Officer inside a facility. Our discussion highlighted the unique responsibilities they face while on duty, as they ensure the safety and security of inmates and staff. Officer Blowe was very candid and insightful about his experience, highlighting the role our Corrections Officers play in public safety.”

Each episode of “All Rise with Director Dotson” is available on the VADOC’s YouTube channel.