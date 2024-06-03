N.C. Summer Meals Programs Offer Free Food, Fitness, Farm to Summer, Fun for Kids

More than 900,000 North Carolina students rely on the nutritious meals and snacks served during the school year through the School Breakfast, School Lunch and Afterschool Snack Programs. When school is out, Summer Meals Programs provide nutritious meals at no cost for children and adolescents ages 18 and younger.

To find nutritious summer meals at no-cost near you for kids and teens:

In addition to nutritious meals, N.C. Summer Meals Programs provide fitness and fun through educational enrichment. To learn about activities offered by Summer Meals Programs near you, search #NCSummerMeals on social media. The Summer Meals Program mascot, Ray F. Sun, may visit a summer meals event in your community. Follow @Ray4NCKids on social media to learn where Ray will be next. The “F” in Ray’s name signifies the food, fitness, fun and farm-to-summer activities that take place across North Carolina as part of N.C. Summer Meals Programs. Program operators are encouraged to take the N.C. Farm to Summer Challenge to serve local food as part of meals and snacks, teach about agriculture, nutrition and local food, share about #farmtosummeractivities and sign up to participate in the #NCCrunch for #FarmtoSchool Month. N.C. Summer Meals Programs, agencies, organizations, and families can all participate in the N.C. Farm to Summer Challenge. The N.C. Farm to Summer sign-up, toolkit and other resources are available on the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), Office of School Nutrition website.

N.C. Summer Meals Programs are administered by NCDPI, with federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Summer Meals Programs are typically located in economically distressed areas to serve the most food-insecure, vulnerable students. Meal sites may be located at schools, public housing centers, playgrounds, camps, parks, medical centers, faith-based facilities, libraries and other locations. Meals are served to eligible children at no cost. Registration and ID are not required. Additional information regarding N.C. Summer Meals Programs may be found on the NCDPI, Office of School Nutrition website. Citizens and organizations interested in getting involved as sites, activity providers, or volunteers should contact the NCDPI, Summer Meals Programs Team at summernutritionprogram@dpi.nc.gov.

A new food assistance program, SUN Bucks, administered by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), is available this summer. Through SUN Bucks, sometimes referred to as Summer EBT, families will receive a one-time payment of $120 in grocery benefits per eligible school-aged child to purchase nutritious foods. Most eligible children automatically qualify for the SUN Bucks program if they have been approved for free or reduced-price meal benefits during the school year and no further action may be needed. For children who do not automatically qualify but may be eligible, NCDHHS will send an email, text message or ROBO call to families with instructions on how to apply. The SUN Bucks application and instructions to apply are also available on the NCDHHS website. Applications must be submitted by August 31, 2024, to be processed for the 2024 summer period. To learn more, visit the SUN Bucks website.