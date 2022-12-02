YOL and Brain Spa Announce Strategic Partnership
Leaders in corporate learning and wellbeing training align to deliver experiences for customers across the US and CanadaSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOL, a leading corporate learning and wellbeing company, announced a strategic partnership with Brain Spa, a leader in mindfulness-based corporate training, to expand its service offerings and geographic footprint across North America.
The alliance creates opportunities for both businesses to offer impactful in-person training and asynchronous learning experiences with broader scale at a time of increased demand for a human-to-human approach to learning.
Together, YOL and Brain Spa’s programs offer a full suite of learning journeys for leaders and intact teams that are foundational to the workplace of the future. This includes a deep focus on wellbeing, self-awareness, compassion, connection, performance and productivity.
These programs include:
* COURAGE: An Initiation for People Who Lead, a leadership program for senior and emerging leaders
* Leading with Mindfulness, a master course for intact teams
* Mindfulness Labs, thematic sessions that explore practical applications of mindfulness at work
* Reconnection Days, nourishing and invigorating days of service and wellbeing for groups, teams, and executives
“Post-pandemic, companies are yearning for proven and scalable learning and wellbeing programs, while employees and teams are yearning for rich, in-person connective experiences,” said David Cherner, Co-founder and CEO of YOL. “This partnership with Brain Spa helps us better serve our larger global customers, and adds valuable content and unique programming.”
"We are excited to partner with YOL, who brings deep expertise in creating somatic and service-based learning experiences for leaders and teams," says Miriam Bekkouche, founder and lead facilitator at Brain Spa. “Our customers will benefit from a diverse and highly impactful suite of offerings that can accompany their leaders into the future of work.”
About YOL
A social impact company founded in 2014 and headquartered in California, YOL’s cohort-based programs combine wellbeing training, mindfulness and resilience training, and service engagement as a foundation for highly impactful leadership development.
Drawing on evidence-based science, YOL’s programs are offered online, offline, hybrid, on-site, and off-site, and designed to elevate compassion, performance, and productivity. Companies work with YOL to successfully address burnout and stress; accelerate the development of high-potential talent; align diverse and distributed teams for success; and prepare the next generation of women and diverse talent in leadership, among other use cases. Learn more at ExperienceYOL.com.
About Brain Spa
Brain Spa has been helping teams unlock their growth potential through innovative mindfulness-based training since 2014. Our signature workshops, mindfulness labs, and master classes – developed alongside experts in mindfulness, psychology, as well as adult education and behavior change – successfully enable our customers to improve wellbeing outcomes, enhance culture, and generate high-functioning leadership behaviors at all levels within their organization. Based in Montreal, our team has worked with dozens of companies in North America and beyond including Ardene, CarVal, and the Government of Canada. Learn more at BrainSpa.work.
For more information, contact:
David Cherner, YOL LLC, 415-480-4676, david@experienceyol.com
Miriam Bekkouche, Brain Spa, 514-207-9747, miriam@yourbrainspa.com
David Cherner
YOL
+1 415-480-4676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other