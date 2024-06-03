Velocity 360 USA Training Empowers Professionals Worldwide with 70+ Exemplar Global Certified Courses
This expansion reinforces Velocity 360 USA's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, and high-quality training solutions for business professionals.
We are thrilled to offer this expanded selection of courses to meet the growing demand for specialized training in today's rapidly evolving business landscape”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velocity 360 USA Training, a leading provider of online professional development and auditor certification training, today announced a major expansion of its course portfolio and are now offering over 70 Exemplar Global certified courses. With over 5,000 customers globally and over 10,000 enrollments in courses across a variety of industries, this expansion reinforces Velocity 360 USA's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, and high-quality training solutions for business professionals.
"We are thrilled to offer this expanded selection of courses to meet the growing demand for specialized training in today's rapidly evolving business landscape," said M. Todd Crowder, CEO of Velocity 360 USA Training. "Our commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, and high-quality training remains unwavering as we empower professionals to excel in their respective fields."
The newly launched Exemplar Global Certified course portfolios cover a range of critical disciplines and industries to train managers and auditors on the leading management system standards. Some of the new courses include:
ISO 22301 Certified Manager - Business Continuity: This 42- hour program equips professionals with the knowledge and skills to plan for, respond to, and recover from disruptive incidents.
ISO 22163 Certified Quality Manager - Railway: This 42-hour training program equips professionals with the knowledge and skills to implement and improve quality management systems in the railway sector, covering areas like safety, security, and regulatory compliance.
TL 9000 Certified Quality Manager - Information Communication and Technology: This 42-hour program equips professionals in the ICT industry with the knowledge and skills to implement and audit TL 9000 quality management systems.
ISO/IEC 20000-1 Certified Manager - Information Technology Service: This 42-hour program addresses information technology service management, ensuring effective delivery of IT services and alignment with business needs.
"We're passionate about making professional development enjoyable and accessible for everyone. Our mission is to spark your curiosity, ignite your passion for learning, and empower you with the knowledge and skills you need to thrive." said Hailey Crowder, Director of Marketing. This expanded catalog of Exemplar Global certified courses ensures professionals have the resources to succeed in their respective fields, anytime, and anywhere.
Each course is designed by industry experts and delivered in a convenient, self-paced online format, allowing learners to complete their training at their own convenience. Upon successful completion, participants receive an Exemplar Global Certified Certificate of Competence, a globally recognized credential that validates their expertise.
Velocity 360 USA Training's dedication to innovation and excellence continues to drive its success as a premier provider of online professional development and certification training. With its expanded portfolio of Exemplar Global certified courses, the company is well-positioned to meet the diverse needs of businesses and individuals across industries, ensuring they have the knowledge and skills to thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive global market.
About Velocity 360 USA Training
Velocity 360 USA Training is an internationally recognized global professional educational organization for online training for ISO Management Systems. We offer training courses across various industry sectors, including Aerospace, Automotive, Energy, Environmental Management, Food & Beverage, Defense & Space, Government, Information Security, Manufacturing, Medical & Healthcare, Occupational Health & Safety, Pharmaceutical, and Quality Management.
Velocity 360 USA Training was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St Petersburg, Florida, USA. We have a team of experienced and qualified course developers passionate about helping our customers achieve their ISO Management System training goals with our V360 Training on Demand online training platform.
The global online training market is expected to reach $325 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7%. The USA is the largest market for online training, with a projected market size of $74.8 billion in 2023. Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in the three largest market segments:
• The largest segment of the USA online training market is corporate training, which is expected to reach $47.2 billion in 2023.
• The education sector is also a major driver of the USA online training market, with a projected market size of $20.8 billion in 2023.
• The government sector is another important market for online training, with a projected market size of $6.8 billion in 2023.
