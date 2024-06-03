Podcast: Guiding Business Aviation Safely Around Stormy Skies

Some charter operators are making public their key performance indicators, or KPIs, to provide greater transparency for customers. In Part 2 of this two-part episode, industry advocates discuss why tracking and publishing such data can not only benefit those companies, but the entire charter market.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.