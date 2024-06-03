Submit Release
Podcast: Guiding Business Aviation Safely Around Stormy Skies

May 20, 2024

Some charter operators are making public their key performance indicators, or KPIs, to provide greater transparency for customers. In Part 2 of this two-part episode, industry advocates discuss why tracking and publishing such data can not only benefit those companies, but the entire charter market.

