Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,076 in the last 365 days.

FlexiHub 7.0 Unveiled: Revolutionary QUIC Protocol Support for Enhanced Remote Device Management

FlexiHub 7.0 supports QUIC protocol

Electronic Team, Inc. announces the launch of its latest software update, FlexiHub 7.0, a milestone release that supports the cutting-edge QUIC protocol.

ALEXANDRIA , VIRGINIA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest version of FlexiHub has been released by Electronic Team, Inc., with most of the major changes being related to the addition of the QUIC network protocol. This positively affects the general performance of the app, including connection speed and stability when switching networks, as well as aiding in specific uses related to the protocol, such as connection over NAT.

QUIC is an acronym of “Quick UDP Internet Connections”. The protocol is newer than TCP by several decades, and some of the previous restrictions have been addressed by it. FlexiHub 7.0 uses QUIC with the intent to improve user experience in the areas of speed, latency, safety, and consistency.

With the use of QUIC, FlexiHub 7.0 is more compatible with NAT, making it useful for connections that involve the technology. A greater variety of networks can now be used to access and maintain USB and COM hardware. This adds unprecedented utility to the application, since NAT is commonly used in private networks.

Significant FlexiHub 7.0 Features:

- QUIC Support
- Better ability to connect through NAT
- Encryption of transferred data
- General quickness and stability

FlexiHub 7.0 can now be downloaded. Previous version users can upgrade to take advantage of the additions.

More information about FlexiHub 7.0, its use, and capabilities can be found on the application’s website.

Doris Lane
Electronic Team, Inc.
+1 202-335-8465
doris.lane@electronic.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

FlexiHub 7.0 Unveiled: Revolutionary QUIC Protocol Support for Enhanced Remote Device Management

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more