VibeIQ Raises $6.3 Million From Venture Guides; Appoints new CEO Brian Lindauer
Venture Guides joins forces with VibeIQ and new CEO, signaling a transformative shift to data driven, real-time collaboration for consumer product development
Creating a complete digital product helps customers better capture consumer trends while saving thousands of hours and reducing waste.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VibeIQ, the first digital workspace purpose-built for product collaboration, proudly announces it has raised $6.3M in funding from Venture Guides, a new venture capital firm dedicated to investing in and building disruptive enterprise technology companies. With this investment, VibeIQ is propelling its mission to redefine how customers collaborate across teams to bring products to market from the design, to product development, merchandising and go-to-market.
— Ben Nye, Managing Partner, Venture Guides
"We use VibeIQ to share designs across teams, from concept to presentation, and sync all of the relevant data which is very helpful," said Katherine Kovac, Vera Bradley Design and Technology Manager, in a recent webinar. "VibeIQ is easy and intuitive. With VibeIQ, we are now able to focus on our design process and outcomes rather than presenting to other teams.”
This funding underscores VibeIQ’s commitment to pioneering a new way for consumer product companies to work. Embraced by customers including New Balance, Kizik, Spanx, and Vera Bradley, VibeIQ has demonstrated how a more agile, real-time approach to collaboration increases speed and improves decision-making, resulting in operational efficiencies and improved top-line revenue.
“World class brands absolutely love VibeIQ,” said Ben Nye, Managing Partner, Venture Guides. “With its real-time data synchronization and creative digital workspaces, brands can accelerate their growth through improved collaboration. Creating a complete digital product helps customers better capture consumer trends while saving thousands of hours and reducing waste.”
“VibeIQ is well-positioned to scale our operations and expand our customer base, bringing innovation and speed to the way product teams collaborate across the retail, apparel, footwear, and consumer goods industries,” said Jack Shroeder, VibeIQ co-founder. “We are thrilled to partner with the Venture Guides team, which brings decades of experience and proven success in navigating the journey of building industry-leading technology companies.”
VibeIQ Appoints New CEO
In addition to the recent funding, VibeIQ has appointed Brian Lindauer as CEO of VibeIQ. With a proven track record in technology, a deep understanding of the retail, footwear, and apparel industries, and hands-on experience building Product Lifecycle Management software, Brian brings years of expertise that will contribute to VibeIQ’s growth and product innovation.
“Every company that is building a product line has to understand and digest thousands of data points and visual assets to know what to build, how to build it, and how to take it to market,” said Brian Lindauer, CEO of VibeIQ. “We are on a mission to finally simplify this process, bringing real-time data and collaboration to the process of designing, developing and selling consumer goods. I couldn't be more excited about working with the VibeIQ team and the opportunity in front of us all.”
VibeIQ is available now. Learn more at www.vibeiq.com.
About Venture Guides:
Venture Guides is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on the security, cloud infrastructure and data sector, uniquely focused on both investing and guiding start-ups through each stage of growth. The Venture Guides team leverages decades of experience as operators to bring insight to portfolio strategy including product management, go to market execution, and talent management. The firm’s transparent and team-based approach delivers entrepreneurs consistent yield and strong profit performance. Forbes Midas List and Inc. 5000 rankings have recognized the performance-driven achievement of Venture Guides’ partners multiple times. To learn more about Venture Guides, visit www.ventureguides.com.
About VibeIQ:
VibeIQ provides a suite of collaborative productivity solutions specifically made for companies that design, manufacture, or sell products. Unlike traditional documents, sheets, slides, and whiteboards, VibeIQ’s Plan, Showcase, Board, and Showroom applications maintain associativity with your product’s digital assets and related product data, ensuring accuracy, reducing effort, and enabling agility for merchandising, design, sales, suppliers, and other key stakeholders.
VibeIQ’s cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform can manage product data and assets directly or seamlessly integrate with your existing enterprise systems. This integration ensures accessibility to digital product assets and data for all teams. By leveraging VibeIQ, companies are expediting their digital transformation by making digital product assets and related data available during collaborative efforts, enabling better decision-making. Visit www.vibeiq.com to learn more.
PR Contacts:
Venture Guides
Leigh Moore
leigh@ventureguides.com
VibeIQ Inc.
Brian Lindauer
CEO
brian@vibeiq.com
Maria Schroeder
VibeIQ Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn