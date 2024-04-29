VibeIQ Revolutionizes Vera Bradley’s Design Collaboration
VibeIQ's suite has been a game-changer for us.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VibeIQ, an innovative product collaboration and design suite, is thrilled to announce a success story in its exciting partnership with Vera Bradley, the iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand. Vera Bradley has launched the use of VibeIQ’s platform to supercharge its design collaboration process, greatly reducing the effort and time needed to review design concepts. By harnessing VibeIQ’s cutting-edge collaboration tools, Vera Bradley aims to reduce its time to market by providing a modern experience for their Design and Merchandising teams to work together.
The partnership began on January 3rd, 2024, when Vera Bradley officially became a VibeIQ partner. Within one month, VibeIQ’s solution was deployed for Vera Bradley’s users. “We’re extremely proud of how quickly we implemented our solution, which included an integration to Vera Bradley’s product lifecycle management (PLM) system. Typically, enterprise implementations can take several months but our platform and our implementation process is proven to deliver value very quickly,” said Quach Hai, VP of Customer Success at VibeIQ.
"VibeIQ's suite has been a game-changer for us," said Lisa Strubel, VP, Product Design & Development at Vera Bradley. "Its intuitive design and real-time collaboration capabilities have dramatically streamlined our processes. With features like direct integration from PLM and easy CAD attachment, VibeIQ bridges the gap between design and merchandising seamlessly. It empowers us to make informed decisions, visualize our product line, and work concurrently with ease. This is critical for our highly iterative approach during concept and design, bringing immeasurable value to Vera Bradley’s entire go-to-market strategy."
Vera Bradley has partnered with VibeIQ to leverage their Plan, Board and Showcase solutions, empowering their Merchandising and Design teams in launching new product offerings. Vera Bradley chose the platform based on VibeIQ’s revolutionary collaboration features that make product data and product visual assets available to all users in apps that are as easy-to-use as Miro and PowerPoint.
“We are at the cusp of a major shift in how the fashion industry operates, and Vera Bradley was looking to find a best-in-class solution to accelerate innovation,” said Brian Lindauer, Chief Technology Officer at VibeIQ. “Our collaboration suite enables Vera Bradley to synchronize merchandising and design on a single platform. By connecting product data with visual assets and making them instantly available for collaboration and presentation we're streamlining how design, merchandising and go-to-market teams work together.. This more agile way of working will increase speed and improve decision making, resulting in operational efficiencies and improved top-line revenue for our customers.”
This strategic partnership with VibeIQ is set to significantly upgrade Vera Bradley’s design and planning methodologies, placing them ahead in a competitive market where agility and accuracy are paramount. To learn more about how VibeIQ is transforming design collaboration for Vera Bradley, we recently hosted a webinar that showcased our partnership in action. You can access the session recording here."
ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.
Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as casual, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.
Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.
In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a digitally native, highly-engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories. The Company acquired the remaining 25% of Pura Vida in January 2023.
ABOUT VIBEIQ
VibeIQ provides a suite of collaborative productivity solutions specifically made for companies that design, manufacture, or sell products. Unlike traditional documents, sheets, slides, and whiteboards, VibeIQ’s Plan, Showcase, Board, and Showroom applications maintain associativity with your product’s digital assets and related product data, ensuring accuracy, reducing effort, and enabling agility for merchandising, design, sales, suppliers, and other key stakeholders.
VibeIQ's cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform can manage product data and assets directly or seamlessly integrate with your existing enterprise systems. This integration ensures accessibility to digital product assets and data for all teams. By leveraging VibeIQ, companies are expediting their digital transformation by making digital product assets and related data available during collaborative efforts, enabling better decision-making processes. Learn more www.vibeiq.com.
