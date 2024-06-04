Actor Issa Rae to Headline Content Marketing World 2024
With her authentic storytelling style fueled by her infectious humor and unique perspective, Issa Rae excels at crafting narratives that influence culture and deeply resonate with audiences.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) announces that Emmy-nominated actor, writer, and producer Issa Rae will take the keynote stage at Content Marketing World 2024. CMWorld, the largest gathering of content marketers on the planet, is in an all-new location, San Diego, CA, October 21-23.
Rae first rocketed to fame with her viral, award-winning YouTube series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl and her accompanying 2015 New York Times best-selling memoir. She then went on to create and star in the Peabody-award-winning HBO show, Insecure, which received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She’s also known for her role as President Barbie in the 2023 global phenomenon Barbie movie as well as other big screen roles in The Photograph, The Lovebirds, and American Fiction.
Additionally, Rae is part of a new launch designed to bring more equity to the creator economy. Called Ensemble, the branded entertainment studio aims to connect diverse talented and influential creators with brands, platforms, and publishers. Rae also created a multifaceted media company, HOORAE, to amplify Black and other underrepresented voices in media. HOORAE develops content across many mediums – including film, TV, digital, and music – that continues to break boundaries in storytelling and representation. Through HOORAE, Rae expanded her executive producer credits with the Emmy-nominated A Black Lady Sketch Show and the fan-favorite series, Rap SH*T.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Issa Rae to the Content Marketing World stage,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “With her authentic storytelling style fueled by her infectious humor and unique perspective, Rae excels at crafting narratives that influence culture and deeply resonate with audiences. We can’t wait for her to share her journey from a YouTube pioneer to celebrated writer, actor, and producer with our passionate audience of writers, strategists, creators, and marketers.”
Rae will take the stage on Wednesday, October 23, at Content Marketing World 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Now in its 14th year, CMWorld is the one event where attendees can learn from the best and brightest in content and marketing, through over 150 sessions, workshops, and masterclasses presented by the leading brand marketers and experts from around the world.
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, the Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) conference and CMI virtual events, including ContentTECH Summit. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit ContentMarketingInstitute.com.
