A.T. Cross Reaffirms Its Legacy in the Promotional Products Industry
Cross celebrates over 175 years of excellence in the promotional products industry, offering distinguished gifts with precise craftsmanship and custom options.
Every gift tells a story and at Cross we understand the significance of each narrative. Our legacy brand stands as a testament to excellence, illustrating the values of hard work...”PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A.T. Cross, the name synonymous with prestigious gifts, proudly announces its enduring presence in the promotional products industry. With a rich heritage spanning over 175 years, Cross Pens remains a premier choice for companies seeking to establish meaningful connections through distinguished gifts.
“Every gift tells a story,” says Joseph Nerney, VP Sales – Americas “and at Cross, we understand the significance of each narrative. Our legacy brand stands as a testament to excellence, illustrating the values of hard work, loyalty, and individual achievement. Through meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, we transform logos into proud expressions of identity, ensuring that every gift communicates respect and appreciation.”
From commemorating professional milestones to expressing gratitude, Cross Pens have been gifted by generations worldwide. Whether for employees, clients, or partners, gifts convey messages of solidarity and pride.
Cross offers a suite of decoration options, including precision engraving services that allow clients to imprint text, names, or logos with impressive depth and dimension, while the imprint service ensures extremely accurate design and color reproduction, guaranteeing flawless showcasing of logos or company symbols on the pen cap. With Cross's refined silk-screening or die-struck process, expect exceptional design accuracy and color replication on custom emblems, available in a variety of shapes and finishes.
For more information about Cross Corporate Gifting and their range of customizable products, please contact Andy Boss at ABoss@cross.com or Debbie Mailloux at DMailloux@cross.com. Download the 2024 product catalog to learn more.
About Cross Corporate Gifting:
Cross Corporate Gifting is a leading provider of distinguished corporate gifts, specializing in precision engraving, imprinting, and emblem services. With a legacy spanning over 175 years, Cross Pens is renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and timeless design.
Jennifer Lacasse
A.T. Cross
+1 800-282-7677
