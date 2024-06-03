Submit Release
Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans Launches "Eid Al-Adha Eidiya" Campaign

AMMAN , JORDAN, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 3, 2024, Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans launched the "Eid Al-Adha Eidiya" campaign campaign, an initiative aimed at fostering stronger bonds between donors and the students. The campaign seeks to cultivate a sense of warmth and familial love by celebrating the Eid holiday with the students as if they were family members. Through this initiative, Al-Aman aims to create meaningful connections and enhance the sense of belonging for both donors and students during this special time of celebration.

The campaign focuses on providing an Eidiya of 25 Jordanian Dinars to orphaned youth students, enabling them to purchase simple holiday essentials that bring joy and happiness to their hearts. Additionally, the campaign includes distributing Eidiya envelopes to donors at the Al-Aman Fund's booth in City Mall. Each donor receives an envelope to place their Eidiya inside and give it to someone close to their heart, spreading joy just as the Eidiya has made our orphaned youth happy. This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance donor engagement, fostering a sense of belonging and closeness with the students of Al-Aman Fund.

This initiative aims to highlight the importance of donor involvement in every stage of our orphans' lives, supporting them and enhancing the human connections between them and our youth for a better future. It significantly contributes to adding a unique and beautiful touch to the holiday for the orphaned students. Al-Aman Fund is optimistic that these connections will thrive, reaching new milestones in empowering the future of the youth under its supervision.

"Eid Al-Adha Eidiya" campaign exemplifies Al-Aman's commitment to realizing its vision of providing a promising future for orphaned students. By being their family and support, and enhancing the role of donors as true partners in this success, Al-Aman continues to foster a sense of community and belonging.

