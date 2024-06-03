Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report

Hepatic Encephalopathy companies are Salix Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Axcella Health, Umecrine Cognition, Vedanta Biosciences, Patricia Bloom, Rebiotix.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hepatic Encephalopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatic Encephalopathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hepatic Encephalopathy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report:

The Hepatic Encephalopathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Hepatic Encephalopathy Companies: Salix Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Axcella Health, Inc., Umecrine Cognition, Vedanta Biosciences, Patricia Bloom, Rebiotix, and others

Key Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapies: Xifaxan (Rifaximin/OHE7), AXA1665, GR3027 (Golexanolone), and others.

The Hepatic Encephalopathy market size in seven major markets was USD 1,563 million in 2021, which is further expected to increase by 2032 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.66% for the study period (2019–2032)

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Cirrhosis (hospitalized) in the 7MM was found to be 862,508 cases in 2021. These cases are expected to increase by 2032 at a CAGR of 0.63% during the study period (2019–2032).

The Hepatic Encephalopathy diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM are expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.61% for the study period of 2019-2032.

Among 7MM, the United States has the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of hepatic encephalopathy with 205,664 cases in 2021.

Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts show that the majority of cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy are occupied by males as compared to females. There was a total of 149,518 male and 56,146 female cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in 2021 in the United States.

The age‐specific data revealed that the highest number of Hepatic Encephalopathy people affected with was found in the age group of 45–54 years, while people <25 years are the least affected.

In EU-5, the United Kingdom has the highest number of cases of HE with 28,212 cases in 2021, followed by Germany with 26,672 cases and France with 22,382 cases. While Spain has the least number of cases with 9,326 in 2021.

In 2021, Japan had 29,464 diagnosed prevalent cases of HE.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Cirrhosis (hospitalized) in the 7MM was found to be 862,508 cases in 2021. These cases are expected to increase by 2032 at a CAGR of 0.63% during the study period (2019–2032).

The Hepatic Encephalopathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hepatic Encephalopathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hepatic Encephalopathy market dynamics.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Overview

Hepatic encephalopathy (HE) is a brain disorder that occurs in some individuals with liver disease. HE manifests as a spectrum of neuropsychiatric symptoms, ranging from subtle cognitive impairments to coma, significantly contributing to morbidity in liver disease patients. It is seen in acute liver failure, liver bypass procedures such as shunt surgery and transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS), and cirrhosis, classified respectively as Type A, B, and C HE.

HE can present with more severe symptoms, including reduced alertness, shortened attention span, sleep pattern disruptions, mild confusion, slowed mental task performance, and mood or personality changes. More pronounced changes in memory, concentration, or intellectual function than those observed in minimal hepatic encephalopathy (MHE) may also occur.

The pathophysiology of HE is multifactorial, involving agents such as ammonia (NH3), inflammatory cytokines, manganese deposition in the basal ganglia, and benzodiazepine-like compounds (e.g., gamma-aminobutyric acid [GABA]). Recent studies have also highlighted the roles of microbiota and aromatic amino acids. While the pathogenesis of HE is complex and not fully understood, with multiple factors leading to functional impairment of neuronal cells, ammonia is considered the primary pathophysiologic mechanism.

HE is classified into two broad categories based on severity: covert hepatic encephalopathy (CHE) and overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE). When individuals exhibit obvious, outward signs and symptoms, the condition is referred to as OHE.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hepatic Encephalopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hepatic Encephalopathy

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hepatic Encephalopathy epidemiology trends @ Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology Forecast

Hepatic Encephalopathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hepatic Encephalopathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hepatic Encephalopathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hepatic Encephalopathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Key Companies

Salix Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Axcella Health, Inc., Umecrine Cognition, Vedanta Biosciences, Patricia Bloom, Rebiotix

Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapies

Xifaxan (Rifaximin/OHE7), AXA1665, GR3027 (Golexanolone)

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Hepatic Encephalopathy market share @ Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Landscape

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Outlook

The United States holds a significant share of the Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) market compared to other regions, including the EU5 (Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, France, and Germany) and Japan.

Management of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) focuses on treating acute episodes, preventing recurrence, and identifying and managing precipitating factors. The two primary medical therapies for HE are non-absorbable disaccharides (such as lactitol and lactulose) and non-absorbable antibiotics (such as rifaximin). The hyperammonemia and inflammation caused by urea breakdown in cirrhotic patients have led to the development of treatments targeting gut bacteria. Treatments for OHE are approved by the US FDA, although some unapproved treatments are also used. It is crucial to consider that in patients with cirrhosis and portosystemic shunting, skeletal muscle mass and renal clearance play essential roles in clearing neurotoxins.

Treatment options for HE are based on prior experience with patients who have episodic HE. Due to the lack of clinical signs, covert hepatic encephalopathy (CHE) is rarely recognized or treated outside of clinical trials. Treatment for CHE is on an as-needed basis, with a 4- to 8-week trial of lactulose as the first-line treatment. If the patient shows improvement, the treatment can continue. However, due to the high cost, rifaximin is typically not used for CHE.

According to DelveInsight, the Hepatic Encephalopathy market size in the 7MM (seven major markets) is expected to change significantly during the study period from 2019 to 2032.

Scope of the Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hepatic Encephalopathy Companies: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals, Oxford BioMedica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Takeda, Amgen, Novartis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, SCRI Development Innovations, LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others

Key Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapies: Xifaxan (Rifaximin/OHE7), AXA1665, GR3027 (Golexanolone), and others

Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Hepatic Encephalopathy current marketed and Hepatic Encephalopathy emerging therapies

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Dynamics: Hepatic Encephalopathy market drivers and Hepatic Encephalopathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hepatic Encephalopathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hepatic Encephalopathy

3. SWOT analysis of Hepatic Encephalopathy

4. Hepatic Encephalopathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hepatic Encephalopathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hepatic Encephalopathy

9. Hepatic Encephalopathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hepatic Encephalopathy Unmet Needs

11. Hepatic Encephalopathy Emerging Therapies

12. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Drivers

16. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Barriers

17. Hepatic Encephalopathy Appendix

18. Hepatic Encephalopathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Hepatic Encephalopathy Pipeline

"Hepatic Encephalopathy Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Hepatic Encephalopathy market. A detailed picture of the Hepatic Encephalopathy pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment guidelines.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hepatic Encephalopathy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.