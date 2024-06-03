Vantage Circle and SHRM to Unveil the Strategic Insights for Employee Recognition & Rewards (R&R) in the MENA Region
The report will provide an in-depth analysis of the R&R landscape in the specified specified regionDUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform, in collaboration with knowledge partner SHRM India, is set to launch its Annual Recognition and Rewards (R&R) report (2024-2025) for the Middle East/MENA market. The highly anticipated report unveiling is scheduled for 5th June 2024, at 10:40 am, Booth No.- 04 in Palazzo Versace Dubai.
Developed using Vantage Circle’s AIRᵉ Framework and insights from 250+ companies within 6 different industries across UAE, this comprehensive report will provide an in-depth analysis of the evolving Recognition and Rewards (R&R) landscape in the UAE and MENA region. Furthermore, the report will include insights from 10+ HR Leaders with their success strategies for R&R Programs along with tools needed to refine employee engagement practices in the dynamic corporate landscape of the UAE/ Middle East.
Furthermore, the report will also highlight a significant shift from traditional reward systems to more strategic approaches that emphasize employee well-being, inclusivity, and appreciation. Based on the principles of behavioral science, it will also offer a data-driven model for designing and measuring the effectiveness of R&R programs.
Pallav Popli, Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle will provide exclusive insights into the findings of this groundbreaking report wherein attendees will have the unique opportunity to gain firsthand insights.
About Vantage Circle:
Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioural-Science- Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It fosters a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, alongside globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviours by aligning with your organisation's core values and leveraging behavioural science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team leaders to identify, recognise, and reinforce productive behaviours within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalised employee rewards & incentives, and a focus on holistic employee wellness.
Over the past 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, and ACG to transform their approach for promoting productive employee behaviours through holistic employee engagement. With support for more than 16 languages and localised rewards in over 100 countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognise seamlessly within their workflow from the existing chat or collaboration tools used by the organisation, such as MS Teams or Slack.
To learn more about Vantage Circle, Behavioural-Science- Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS Platform, please click here.
