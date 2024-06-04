Dasseti Announces $4.3 Million in Series A Extension Financing Led by Nasdaq Ventures to Support Accelerated Growth
The Series A extension increases Dasseti’s total Series A financing to $10.3 million.
With our latest round of financing, Dasseti will continue to build on the success we have seen with our AI and ESG features.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dasseti, the award-winning data collection and content management software company, today announced it has raised $4.3 million in Series A extension financing, led by Nasdaq Ventures. The Series A extension increases Dasseti’s total Series A financing to $10.3 million.
— Wissem Souissi, CEO and Founder
Dasseti has built a next-generation automated data exchange platform for asset managers and allocators. The additional financing will enable continued investment in innovative AI, ESG, workflow automation enhancements, and international growth. Further, it will help Dasseti cement its position as a leading software of choice for data collection, aggregation, analysis and content distribution for institutional asset owners, consultants, ESG teams and asset managers.
Since its inception, Dasseti has achieved more than 100% year-over-year revenue growth and has doubled its headcount in the last year to better support its growing client base, which includes some of the world’s leading investment management firms.
“Dasseti is focused on making our clients’ lives easier – that is our North Star,” said Wissem Souissi, CEO and Founder of Dasseti. "With our latest round of financing, Dasseti will continue to build on the success we have seen with our AI and ESG features. We know that we have an exciting and unique proposition for investors in private markets and believe 2024 is a pivotal year for our business. Ensuring our COLLECT due diligence and ENGAGE RFP platforms provide clients the best possible experience and functionality is our top priority. We will continue to build our teams across all functions, with a particular focus on rapid product development and robust client support, which will quickly deliver efficiency gains for our clients."
Since announcing the strategic partnership with Nasdaq® as a part of its initial Series A announcement last year, Dasseti has integrated Nasdaq eVestment™ data into its software, which allows managers to leverage Nasdaq eVestment data when responding to DDQs and RFPs. This helps streamline the data collection process for allocators within Dasseti’s platform.
Souissi adds "As a strategic partner of Nasdaq, we provide our clients with access to rich data and unique insights. In addition, we’ve worked quickly to release a host of secure AI features into our product suite, enhancing operational efficiency across our platform. With the additional investment from Nasdaq Ventures, we look forward to bringing new capabilities and product enhancements to market that can better support our clients in achieving their vision.”
“Nasdaq and Dasseti have a shared ambition to streamline the flow of data between allocators, asset managers, consultants, and portfolio companies to create a more automated due diligence process for evaluating fund capital commitments,” said Gary Offner, Senior Vice President, Nasdaq, and Head of Nasdaq Ventures. “We will continue to work closely with Wissem and the Dasseti team to execute on opportunities for deeper collaboration, and to bring our clients richer data and more efficient workflows.”
About Dasseti
Dasseti is a Nasdaq-backed, industry-leading software vendor dedicated to supporting institutional investors, investment consultants, and investment managers throughout the entire investment lifecycle. Its software platforms are designed to meet the demanding requirements of data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting, and compliance.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2024. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Fiona Sherwood
Dasseti
+1 857-304-0007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube