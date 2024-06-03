Submit Release
Epos Now’s Jacyn Heavens to Speak at BNP Paribas 2024 Private Market Track

Epos Now’s CEO Jacyn Heavens will speak at BNP Paribas' 2024 PMT in Paris on leveraging AI and embedded finance for business growth, on June 4-6, 2024.

I look forward to discussing how the latest A.I technology can empower merchants to reach their full potential and thrive in today’s competitive market.”
— Jacyn Heavens, CEO of Epos Now
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, a leading provider of AI-driven point of sale (POS) and embedded finance solutions, is proud to announce that its founder and CEO, Jacyn Heavens, will be a featured speaker at the Private Market Track at the 26th BNP Paribas CEO Conference, which will take place on June 4-6, 2024, in Paris.

Jacyn Heavens, who has scaled Epos Now into 11 countries and supports tens of thousands of merchants in the retail and hospitality sectors, will share his insights on the evolving landscape of private markets and the role of technology in driving business growth. His session will cover the latest trends and strategies for leveraging AI, embedded finance and POS technology to enhance business operations and customer experiences.

“BNP Paribas’ Private Market Track together the best-in-class European technology businesses - a huge thanks to the team at BNP for their unwavering support both to Epos Now and the wider technology community. ,” said Jacyn Heavens, CEO of Epos Now. “I look forward to discussing how the latest A.I technology can empower merchants to reach their full potential and thrive in today’s competitive market.”

The Private Market Track at the BNP Paribas CEO Conference is a prestigious event that brings together key industry players to discuss market trends, investment strategies, and technological advancements. This year’s conference focuses on the transformative power of technology and its impact on private markets.

About Epos Now
Epos Now, founded in 2011, is a global financial technology company that provides an AI-driven platform that offers merchants total financial freedom, including POS, payments, instant settlement, banking, lending, and card issuing. This enables customers to fully leverage the latest tools to compete with giants.

You just read:

