Berlin Barracks/ DUI#1, Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3003616

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/3/2024 0205 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N, Mile Marker 57, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, DUI

ACCUSED: Clara Griffin

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle traveling south bound in the north bound lanes of travel on Interstate 89 in the area of mile marker 57. Officers with the Berlin Police Department and Montpelier Police Department were able to locate the vehicle, a Honda Passport, still traveling south in the north bound lanes near Exit 7. The Berlin Police Department deployed spike strips and were able to get the vehicle to come to stop on the overpass of Exit 5.

The operator was identified as Clara Griffin, 21 of Barre, VT. Griffin was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Griffin was later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division.

Any witnesses to this incident are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/2024 1230 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648