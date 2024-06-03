Sleep Specialists Celebrates 15 Years, Unveils Zzoma+ Sensor, Launches Clinical Trial, Focuses on Value-Based Care

Zzoma has always been about transforming lives through better sleep” — said Michael J. Markus, PhD, Executive Director at Sleep Specialists, LLC.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Specialists, a leader in FDA-cleared medical devices for the treatment of mild to moderate sleep apnea, celebrates its 15th anniversary with a series of advancements underscoring its commitment to innovation and patient-centered care. This includes the unveiling of Zzoma Plus, a groundbreaking clinical trial, and a new subsidiary dedicated to value-based healthcare solutions.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐙𝐳𝐨𝐦𝐚'𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐀𝐒𝐌 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

Sleep Specialists will be showcasing all these exciting developments at the upcoming American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) Conference in Houston, Texas, from June 3rd to June 5th. Visit us at Booth 504 to:

✔ Experience Zzoma Plus, the next generation positional and adherence sensor.

✔ Learn about our clinical trial comparing Zzoma with traditional CPAP therapy for cardiovascular risk.

✔ Discover our partnership with SleepScore and how the companion app empowers patients.

✔ Explore our focus on value-based care in sleep medicine.

𝐙𝐳𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐬: 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥

Building upon the success of the original device, Zzoma Plus introduces advanced patient adherence tracking and enhanced clinical efficacy data collection. These improvements will help physicians optimize treatment, ensuring the best possible results for their patients.

“Zzoma Plus represents the next step in our journey. We’re leveraging insights from 15 years of clinical use with cutting-edge technology to empower physicians and patients with more personalized and effective solutions.”

𝐙𝐳𝐨𝐦𝐚 + 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞: 𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Sleep Specialists is also announcing a partnership with SleepScore to offer the clinically-validated SleepScore companion app alongside Zzoma therapy. This comprehensive system empowers patients to track their progress, stay motivated, and experience the full benefits of improved sleep health.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥: 𝐙𝐳𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐯𝐬. 𝐂𝐏𝐀𝐏

Sleep Specialists is launching a major clinical trial comparing the use of Zzoma Positional Therapy to CPAP on Cardiovascular Dysfunction in Sleep Apnea. This research underscores Zzoma's commitment to advancing sleep solutions and offering physicians and patients data-driven treatment choices.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂

Sleep Specialists, LLC is a rapidly growing medical device and services company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for sleep-related disorders. Their flagship product, Zzoma, is a clinically proven, FDA-cleared positional therapy device for Positional Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Sleep Specialists is experiencing substantial momentum, marked by:

◉ Strategic partnership with First Nation, expanding access to Zzoma in government hospitals.

◉ Investment in US manufacturing, ensuring product availability and domestic production.

◉ Over 1,800 physicians and 1,300 sleep centers prescribing Zzoma, demonstrating growing recognition of its value in treating OSA patients.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: Zzoma Plus is currently under development and has not yet received FDA clearance.