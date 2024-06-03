Submit Release
Webinar: JCM Methodology for AWD in the Philippines for the Climate-Resilient Agriculture and Low-Carbon Food Systems in the ASEAN Region Project

Background

ADB, in collaboration with the Government of Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (JMAFF), has established the Expert Committee (EC), together with ASEAN participating countries such as the Philippines and Viet Nam and well-established research institutes, in order to share Japan’s knowledge and experiences in paddy field management to increase food production while reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the agriculture sector of the ASEAN region and contribute to sustainable agricultural practices and climate change mitigation.
 
Based on the discussions in the previous EC meetings, the fourth EC meeting was held virtually on 10 May 2024. At the 4th EC meeting, the ADB as a Secretariat of the EC presented the draft methodology, focusing mainly on the Philippines. Following the intensive discussion, the EC agreed to proceed with a process to gather public input on the draft methodology in the Philippines, taking into account the situation in each country. On the other hand, regarding the methodology in Viet Nam, the EC concluded that there were still issues to be discussed further and the EC has decided to split the review process into two parts. The summary of the minutes of 4th EC meeting will be available later on ADB's website.
 
In order to support the EC’s hearing process on the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) methodology for AWD in the Philippines, the ADB as the Secretariat, in collaboration with JMAFF, will hold a webinar on 7 June 2024, 14:00-15:00, Philippines time (GMT+7) to explain the draft methodology prepared by the EC. In relation to this, the EC has already invited a wide range of comments until 13 June 2024 and the EC welcomes your comments, if any, to [email protected]

Objectives

  • To understand the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) methodology for AWD in the Philippines, proposed by the EC with the ADB’s coordination as the Secretariat
  • To support the EC's public hearing process on the JCM methodology for AWD in the Philippines and to enhance the transparency of its process

Target participants

The webinar invites representatives from the following organizations engaged in agriculture, natural resources, and rural development:

  • Government, public sectors
  • International organizations
  • Research institutes
  • NGOs/NPOs
  • Project developers
  • Carbon credit buyers
  • Farmers/farmers' associations
  • Manufacturing
  • Finance/insurance
  • Consultants
  • Press

How to register

Register now to join the event.

Costs

Participation in the webinar is free.

Event organizers / partners

  • Asian Development Bank
  • Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries of Japan

