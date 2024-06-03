Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China Coast Guard personnel seizing and dumping food of PH soldier

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China Coast Guard personnel seizing and dumping food of PH soldiers

China's continued wanton disregard for valuable food resources is now on full display. Hindi lang pala likas yaman ang sinasayang nilang pagkain, pati supply ng pagkain ng ating mga tropa, sinayang nila.

Kasuklam-suklam rin ang pagharang nila sa serbisyong medikal ng mga sundalo. Despicable and callous.

Wala na nga silang respeto sa soberanya ng Pilipinas, wala pang pinapakitang respeto sa kapwa nila tao.

If we are to have a chance at settling our disputes, China must show a measure of good faith by reigning in her Coast Guard.

Kahit karagatan natin, ni minsan, hindi nangharass at nambastos ang ating tropa laban sa mga Tsino.

Our troops have been guarding the BRP Sierra Madre with integrity, dignity, and honor. Saludo ako sa kanilang katapangan at hinahon sa gitna ng panliligalig ng Tsina.

I trust that the Department of National Defense will reinforce our soldiers stationed on Ayungin Shoal. We will not allow China to relentlessly demean our troops, our people.