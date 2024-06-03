Statement of SEN NANCY BINAY on Recent Incidents in the West Philippine Sea

Be it in times of war or in peace, it is imperative that all nations uphold the principles of empathy, compassion, and respect for human life as enshrined in the Geneva Convention.

Personally, I express my deep concern and condemnation over the recent actions by the Chinese coast guards in Ayungin Shoal.

Ang ganitong mga aksyon ay nagpapakita ng tahasang pagwawalang-bahala sa mga pangunahing prinsipyo ng makataong pagtrato at malasakit, na lumalabag sa mga napagkasunduang protokol ng Geneva Convention na nagtatakda ng makataong pagtrato sa mga sugatan at may sakit. The obstruction of medical aid to our personnel is an affront to these international norms and human dignity.

Handa ang Pilipinas na itaas ang usaping ito sa pinakamataas na pandaigdigang mga forum, kabilang ang United Nations, upang makamit ang katarungan at masiguro ang proteksyon ng mga karapatan ng ating mga mamamayan.

We will continue to stand firm in our resolve to protect our people and our sovereignty. The safety and well-being of our citizens will always be paramount.