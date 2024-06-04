The ITeam Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence, Announces Leadership Promotion

The ITeam celebrates 30 years serving Calgary Austin Southerland appointed president of The ITeam James Wagner assumes the role of CEO for The ITeam

CALGARY, ALBERT, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ITeam, one of the leading managed IT support and cloud service companies in Canada, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, marking three decades of innovation, dedication, and growth. As part of this milestone celebration, the company is excited to announce the promotion of Austin Southerland to the role of president, effective May 1, 2024. Current company president, James Wagner, has assumed the role of CEO.

Founded in June 1994, The ITeam has built a strong reputation as one of the top managed service providers in the world. Over the past 30 years, the company has been recognized with numerous awards recognizing its unwavering commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement.

In recognition of this significant achievement, The ITeam will host celebrations with staff, Clients, and partners in attendance. The entire team is looking forward to celebrating the company's history, thanking its loyal customers and employees, and setting the stage for continued future success.

As part of the company's forward-looking strategy, Austin Southerland, previously The ITeam’s sales manager, will fuel renewed vision in his function as president. A Calgary native, Austin brings seven years of experience within the company and has been instrumental in driving key initiatives, including measurable improvements in client engagement and satisfaction. His inspirational leadership and deep understanding of the industry make Austin the ideal person to lead The ITeam into its next chapter.

"I am honoured to take on this new role at such a pivotal moment in our company's history. Our 30th anniversary is not only a time to reflect on our past successes but also to look ahead at the incredible opportunities that lie before us,” said Austin Southerland. “As I take on the presidency, I am reminded of the collective effort that has brought us here. This transition is not just about a change in leadership, but a reaffirmation of our shared vision and goals.”

On The ITeam’s milestone and Austin Southerland’s new role, James Wagner commented:

“As we mark 30 years of service and excellence as The ITeam, we are grateful to our loyal customers, partners, and suppliers who have supported us along the way. We are also grateful to our people and our leadership, who have made The ITeam what it is today: a trusted, innovative, and agile IT partner. I am thrilled to congratulate Austin Southerland on his promotion to president of The ITeam and to entrust him with the responsibility of leading us into the next 30 years and beyond.”

For more information about The ITeam's 30th-anniversary events and initiatives, please visit The ITeam news page or contact info@theiteam.ca.

About The ITeam

A true Calgary-based company known for delivering quality IT results for 30 years, The ITeam believes in building client relationships, not just business. Providing IT services, The ITeam, utilizing IT standards, develops a customized approach to solving IT business integration hiccups. Committed to demonstrating superior service, The ITeam’s employees have an extensive background of successful technology implementations and on-going support.