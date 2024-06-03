Anti-Drone Market Share, Industry Growth and Technology Forecast to 2031 | Liteye Systems Inc, DETECT, INC

Anti-Drone Market

The evolution of counter-drone technology as well as the growing inclination towards tackling unauthorized drones drive the growth of the anti-drone market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing use of a drone, the rise in drone-related activities, and the emergence of various startups offering anti-drone systems are expected to drive the growth of the global 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 growth during the forecast period. However, detection effectiveness and the anti-drone system are expensive and act as key restraining factors in the global market. Conversely, advancements in anti-drone technology and technological developments in tackling drone swarms to foster growth are expected to open new avenues for the expansion of the global anti-drone market during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08180

The global anti-drone market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the disruption segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 60% of the global anti-drone market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With the increasing use of drones for terrorism, cross-border intervention, and smuggling activities, several countries are further strengthening their anti-drone system, which will help increase the demand for the anti-drone market. For instance, in November 2022, LIG Nex1 received a military project worth $18 million to develop a jammer capable of disturbing control signals of North Korean drones and getting them off course or into a crash when they fly into South Korean airspace across the heavily guarded inter-Korean border. However, the detection segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

DroneShield, Advanced Radar Technologies, Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Dedrone, DETECT, INC., SAAB, Liteye Systems Inc, Thales, Raytheon Technologies Corporation

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f790f6436d7c8ae74117c5c6b7a5659b

Based on end use, the military and defense segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global anti-drone market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for the anti-drone market. Several companies are developing new anti-drone systems for military applications. In July 2021, the French Navy announced its plan to test the HELMA-P laser effector, the anti-drone system developed by CILAS for naval vessels. Moreover, the military and defense segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 28.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global anti-drone market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. An increase in security breaches and the growth in the use of drones for illegal activities will further fuel the demand for the anti-drone market. Major anti-drone manufacturers in the region are focusing on developing technologically advanced variants and improving their current portfolios to gain an edge over their competitors. Furthermore, several of the Asia-Pacific anti-drone market players are entering into collaborations to expand their reach Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.6% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08180

Apart from this, various companies are advancing new anti-drone systems for various applications. For instance, they are introducing multi-sensor systems with fusion algorithms, missiles, nets, and weighted lines that use a high-powered laser to provide a complete integrated solution for targeted drones. Due to increasing concerns of security risks, the demand for anti-drone systems is predicted to grow in residential areas, commercial venues, military, and industrial spaces.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Small Satellite Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/09/20/2299922/0/en/Small-Satellite-Market-to-Hit-13-71-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Small Drones Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/10/26/2767632/0/en/Small-Drones-Market-Size-to-Generate-an-Estimate-of-24-29-Billion-in-2030-at-a-Compound-Annual-Growth-Rate-CAGR-of-13-16-Allied-Market-Research.html

Inspection Drones Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/07/2511712/0/en/Inspection-Drone-Market-to-Generate-8-6-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Drone Payload Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drone-payload-market-to-garner-33-3-bn-globally-by-2030-at-16-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301542528.html