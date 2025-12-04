SOC as a Service Market to Reach $9.9 Bn by 2031 Driven by AI & Cloud Security Growth

SOC as a Service market is rising as organizations adopt outsourced cybersecurity solutions to combat sophisticated cyber threats efficiently.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report SOC as a Service Market By Service Type (Prevention Services, Detection Services, Incident Response Services), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application Area (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, IT and Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global soc as a service market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.The SOC (Security Operations Center) as a Service market is witnessing rapid growth due to the increasing frequency and complexity of cyberattacks across industries. Organizations are turning to outsourced SOC solutions to ensure round-the-clock monitoring, threat detection, and incident response without the need to maintain an in-house security team.Cloud adoption, digital transformation, and remote working trends are driving the demand for scalable and cost-effective security services. SOC as a Service provides businesses with advanced security tools, expert analysts, and automated threat intelligence, enabling faster response to potential breaches while reducing operational costs.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14544 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬• 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀:The growing number of ransomware, phishing, and malware attacks is pushing organizations to invest in managed security services to protect sensitive data.• 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁-𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: SOC as a Service eliminates the need for significant capital investment in infrastructure and skilled personnel, making enterprise-grade security accessible to small and medium-sized businesses.• 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: The migration of business processes to cloud platforms increases exposure to cyber risks, fueling demand for outsourced security operations that can monitor multi-cloud environments.• 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞: Compliance with data protection regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA requires continuous monitoring and reporting, driving organizations toward SOC service providers.• 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀: Integration of AI, machine learning, and automation in SOC operations enhances threat detection, predictive analytics, and rapid incident response, making SOC as a Service more attractive.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14544 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The SOC as a Service market is segmented by deployment type (cloud-based, on-premises), service type (managed detection & response, threat intelligence, vulnerability management), organization size (SMEs, large enterprises), and industry verticals including BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail, and government.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment led the SOC as a service market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, driven by the complex security needs of major corporations requiring customized management solutions. Meanwhile, the SMEs segment is projected to register the highest growth, fueled by increasing technology investments and a surge in innovation, which are set to accelerate the adoption of SOC as a service globally.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Regionally, North America dominated the SOC as a service market in 2021 and is expected to retain its leading position, supported by the rising frequency of cyberattacks that drive demand for advanced security services. Conversely, LAMEA is anticipated to witness significant growth due to its expanding digital infrastructure and competitive market landscape, which are expected to propel SOC as a service adoption in the coming years.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14544 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players profiled in the SOC as a service market analysis are Atos SE, AT&T, Arctic Wolf Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Cloudflare, Inc., Fortinet Inc., IBM CORPORATION, NTT, THALES Group, and Verizon. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the SOC as a service industry The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the SOC as a service market analysis. 