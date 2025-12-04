Electric Massagers Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031, Claims AMR

Electric Massagers Market - The online sales channel is likely to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The Electric Massagers Market Size was valued at $4.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Electric Massagers Market By Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟒.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟕.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. Surge in the beauty industry, increase in awareness among individuals to give necessary attention to physical wellbeing, increase in the standard of living among people, and growth of the online retail platforms are expected to drive the growth of the global electric massagers market. On the other hand, availability of alternatives is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in electric massagers are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.The availability of non-electrical massagers is the key factor projected to hinder the growth of the electrical massage market. Furthermore, the low penetration of electric massagers in many underdeveloped countries is a challenging factor that can affect the Electric Massagers Market Growth. Some consumers perceive electric massagers are as a premium product to relieve tension or to treat specific injuries are some of the factors which may hinder the growth of the electric massagers market.In addition, massage treatment from massage specialist is another alternative of electric massagers Approximately 47.5 million people had a total of 214 million massages in the U.S. in the year 2018. More than 50 million American adults have discussed massage therapy with their doctors or health care providers in the previous year. Therefore, availability of various alternatives is hampering the market growth of electric massagers.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c3afd4dcee8a89417191a3028101a132 The electric massagers market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the Electric Massagers Industry is categorized into back & body massagers, leg & foot massagers, neck & shoulder massagers, head massagers and others. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into residential and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online sales channel and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).Based on end user, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-third of the global market. The residential segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The online sales channel, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.The key players analyzed in the global electric massagers market report include 𝐃𝐫. 𝐃𝐫. 𝐏𝐡𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐨, 𝐋𝐆 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐎 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫, 𝐎𝐦𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electric massagers market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing electric massagers market opportunities.• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.• In-depth analysis of the electric massagers market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global electric massagers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:○ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.○ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.○ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.○ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.○ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.○ Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.○ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.○ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.○ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

