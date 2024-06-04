Infopro Learning to Showcase Innovative Training Solutions at The Training Industry Conference & Expo (TICE) 2024
Infopro Learning to participate as a bronze sponsor in The Training Industry Conference & Expo (TICE) 2024 from June 4-6, 2024 in Raleigh, NC at Booth #8.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning, a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, is thrilled to announce its participation as a bronze sponsor in The Training Industry Conference & Expo (TICE) 2024. This prestigious event will take place from June 4-6, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina (NC), and will bring together over 600 learning leaders worldwide for three days of engaging sessions, networking, and collaboration.
TICE is renowned for its unparalleled impact on the corporate training landscape. It offers a unique opportunity for learning professionals to reconnect with their peers, share insights, and explore innovative solutions to the industry's most pressing challenges. This year's conference promises more than 50 engaging sessions designed to foster professional growth and drive excellence in learning and development programs.
Attendees are invited to meet with Infopro Learning's experts, Nolan Hout, Senior Vice President of Growth, and Hal Xheraj, Regional Vice President, at Booth #8 to learn more about how the organization revolutionizes the corporate training environment through innovative strategies and solutions. The team is eager to engage with fellow professionals, discuss industry trends, and value inputs in exploring collaborative opportunities that drive meaningful impact.
Engage with Infopro Learning at TICE 2024 to discover how the organization is shaping the future of corporate training and to find solutions that can help other organizations overcome their learning challenges.
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation consultancy that unlocks the potential of people to power business performance. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, from strategy to talent sourcing. Our approach is anchored in innovation, agility, and a distinctive performance driven design that provides a clear, measurable roadmap for achieving organizational objectives and delivering quantifiable outcomes.
