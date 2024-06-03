Bowan Island Bakery on the rise in Southeast Asia

While new to exporting, Bowan Island Bakery has been crafting sourdough since 1989. Its sourdough starter was formed more than 85 years ago in 1938. The artisan sourdough bakery is now sharing its delicious baked goods with Southeast Asia.

Bowan Island Bakery has a strong presence in Sydney’s inner-city and waterside locations. It boasts a state-of-the-art central bakehouse, where bakers produce pastries, granola and sourdough bread. The 70-person company supplies a growing number of bakehouses, cafés, farmers’ markets and retailers. The company has expanded beyond Sydney to Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane.

With local success, Bowan is now growing its international business. In May 2024, the company launched into Singapore’s Little Farms with Austrade’s help. Little Farms’ grocers offer clean, organic, high-quality goods.

Singapore is Bowan’s first international market, with discussions underway in Thailand, China and Korea.

‘Bowan came to us in September 2023,’ says Austrade’s Global Engagement Manager, Chloe You. ‘The company is new to exporting, but I could see the passion and potential in the product. Bowan Island Bakery is committed to becoming a successful Australian exporter.’

Bowan’s story began in the isles of beautiful British Columbia. While exploring Canada, Bowan’s founder David Cummings accepted a sourdough starter gift. Cummings returned to Sydney, selling his first loaves at Sydney’s Rozelle Markets.

As many Australians know from COVID-19 lockdown baking, making sourdough can be a challenging endeavour. Made from wild yeast and good bacteria, a starter produces sourdough’s tangy flavour. From years of learning and refinement, Bowan’s products have a mature, depth of flavour.

‘Curating a healthy starter is a full-time enterprise,’ says Bowan Island Bakery’s, Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Liew. ‘Bowan’s starter has the advantage of age as well as constant care and attention. It is nurtured daily, with precisely measured flour, water and careful mixing.

‘Today, we are proud to be taking this premium Australian product to the world.’