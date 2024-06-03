Honoring the Journey: Juneteenth NY Celebrates 15 Years of Heritage and Empowerment

Juneteenth NYC Official Schedule Flyer Black Kings Honoree Picture with host from PIX11 Kori Chambers Juneteenth NYC official Trademarked Logo

Join Juneteenth NY's 15th annual celebration in Bklyn from June 13-15, 2024. Experience the Black journey with parades, Kings Awards, a festival, and more.

I am thrilled to unveil this year's festivities as we pay homage to our heritage and celebrate the resilience of our community.” — Athenia Rodney, Founder & CEO of Juneteenth NYC

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the 15th year in a Row Juneteenth NY Community Celebration stays true to their mission of providing a journey to their roots with a Parade, Live Entertainment, Honoring Black Kings Awards, a Community Festival & Vendors, and more. Juneteenth NY proudly announces its 15th annual weekend celebration, to be held in the vibrant borough of Brooklyn, NY. Under the theme "Unveiled: Understanding the Journey from Our Roots," this year's event invites attendees to explore the Black community's profound history and ongoing journey toward liberation and empowerment.Athenia Rodney, Founder of Juneteenth NY, shares her enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to unveil this year's festivities as we pay homage to our heritage and celebrate the resilience of our community."The highlight of the three-day celebration begins on Thursday, June 13th, with the highly anticipated Black King Event. This occasion marks the 3rd Annual Black Kings Award Celebration, recognizing 21 outstanding Black men who have significantly contributed to our community. In alignment with the principles of Kwanzaa, this formal sit-down dinner will feature cuisine provided by the Black Restaurant Coalition, premium libations from Uncle Nearest, a silent auction, live music performances and empowering music by DJ Basiq. The event will be hosted by Kori Chambers from Pix 11. Many items will be auctioned, and proceeds and ticket sales will be donated to Juneteenth NY that works with small business owners to grow their capacity. Buy a ticket to the Black Kings Awards ceremony dinner. Following this, Friday offers a chance to recharge before an action-packed Saturday, June 15th. The Community Day Festival starts with a lively parade starting at 8:30 a.m. from NYC Health + Hospitals / Gotham Health Center to Gershwin Park. With just days to go, we are thrilled to announce that nearly 1,000 participants have registered, including Girl Scout Troops, Military Soldiers, the C3 Boots Step Team from the Christian Cultural Center, a marching band, and more, all led by Councilman Chris Banks. Join us in this vibrant celebration of our community's resilience and register for today's parade!Upon arriving at Gershwin Park, attendees will find a full day of Juneteenth activities from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The park will be bustling with local Black-owned vendors, food vendors, and engaging family activities, including sports clinics sponsored by the Brooklyn Nets, Liberty Basketball, More Than Three Fifth, and other esteemed organizations. Supporting sponsors for the day include Home Depot, Liberty Coke, WP Carey, Sun River Health, Pandora, New York City Campaign Finance Board, New York State of Health, Union Square, AARP New York and CBS New York. If you are interested in being a sponsors there are still some spaces available for 2024, contact us.On stage, Marlon Rice and Alecia Reid television personality from CBS New York will host and introduce electrifying performances by Timeless Torches NY the Liberty Basketball Dancers and Celebrity master trainer Jerry Joseph and more. Renowned designers: Ivit by Bobby Stone, ThicknThin Swimwear by Annessa Smith, Ladyblack Boutique by Gwendoline Kamara, Melanin Rych by Nyoki Potts, IAM Chris K by Stantelle Joseph, Luminous Mood by Brieanna Spruill and Folktail by Marissa Loiuse Jean will grace the fashion show at 3:30 p.m. Local officials and sponsors will be present throughout the event to share a few words.The community day will also feature two Juneteenth NY Raffles: one open to everyone who registered for the event and a paid raffle with prizes, including New York Liberty Game Tickets, Nintendo Switch, Apple Air Pods, and much more.Culminating the celebration is a free virtual summit on Wednesday, June 19th, streaming live on the Juneteenth NY YouTube Channel in partnership with CBS News Studios. This summit offers insightful discussions, empowering messages, and meaningful connections, featuring fireside chats from esteemed personalities such as Messiah Ramkissoon, Chrysanthius T Spann, Gabby Wilkes, and Elizabeth DiDi Delgado. Additionally, the Juneteenth Restaurant Crawl where $44 prix -fixed meals that highlight “Red” rich foods in honor of Juneteenth from June 14th to June 19th in partnership with the Black Restaurant Coalition. It will showcase a variety of eateries across New York City, including Blue Fin, Shaking Crab, Hello Bar, and Loy Nier’s Tavern. Throughout the year, Juneteenth NY hosts Virtual Lunch and Learns every Thursday, offering attendees the opportunity to learn about different Black-owned businesses. Leading up to the event, a special Lunch and Learn will be held on June 13th, with Fashion Show Director Alyssa Luz will be accompanied by Juneteenth NY Fashion Show Designers, Stylists, and Models who will be participating in the upcoming fashion show.Join us as we honor our past, celebrate our present, and envision our future at the 15th annual Juneteenth New York celebration.

Juneteenth NYC 2023 In review from Virtual Summit, Black Kings Celebration to our Festival and Concert/ Fashion Show Day